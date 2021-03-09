High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

High-performance computing is the ability of a computer to perform complex calculations and process data at a faster speed. HPC systems comprises network of nodes;each of them individually contains its own memory with one or more processing chips. In addition, high-performance computing services are mainly offered throughHPC architectural framework that is assembledwithcomputer servers, which are integrated together into a supercomputer cluster. Moreover, algorithms and in-built software programs run concurrently on these computer serversto store data in the cluster. In addition, to complete a diverse set of tasks, these components operate seamlesslyby collaborating together.

Factors such as increase in need for flexible computing services among large as well as small & medium enterprises is the key factor that drives the growth of thehigh-performance computing as a serviceindustry. In addition, increase in need for efficient computation and high-speed storage areexpected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in government initiatives isone of the key factorsthat fuelsthe demand for HPC services globally. However, high cost of high-performance computing services is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, high proliferation of cloud in emerging economies is further expected to provide major growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The global high-performance computing as a servicemarket is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Bydeployment type, the market is divided into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Byindustry vertical, the market is classified into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, media &entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Cray Inc., Dell, Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix, Inc., Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, and The UberCloud.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global high-performance computing as a servicemarket, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global high-performance computing as a servicemarket from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Manufacturing

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Government

– Media &Entertainment

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Cray Inc.

– Dell

– Google (Alphabet Inc.)

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nimbix, Inc.

– Penguin Computing

– Sabalcore Computing

– The UberCloud