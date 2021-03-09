Hydraulic Tools Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global hydraulic tools market size was valued at $1,567.6million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,347.0million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%from 2019 to 2026.

Hydraulic tools are mechanical equipment that offer movement for lifting heavy loads or handling bulky materials in industrial and mobile applications. These tools are used in construction, load lifting, and equipment handling machinery.Oil is used to transmit pressure in hydraulic tools at a higher power density in industrial applications, and thus, can handle extreme loads. Hydraulic tools are reliable in hostile conditions and hence, are replacing pneumatic tools. Use of hydraulic tools has gained prominence among cranes, forges, packing machines, and marine equipment, due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Growth in the construction equipment market is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the key players operating in the market. However, hydraulic cylinders are expensive, and its maintenance & operation costs are very high. This factor restricts the growth of the global hydraulic cylinders market. Rise indemand for material handling equipmentis expected to offer growth opportunities for the hydraulic cylinder industries in the near future.

The global hydraulic tools market is segmented into type, end-user, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into hydraulic cylinder and jack, hydraulic rescue tools, tension and torque tools, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is categorized into industrial manufacturing, oil&gasand petrochemical, utility, railway, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Actuant Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, SPX Flow, Kudos Mechanical Co., Ltd., Textron Inc., IDEX Corporation, HTL Worldwide Ltd, Shinn Fu, Hi-Force, and Cembre Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging hydraulic tools market trends and dynamics.

In-depth hydraulic toolsmarket analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the hydraulic toolsmarket framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The globalhydraulic tools market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within the hydraulic tools market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the hydraulic toolsindustry.

GLOBAL HYDRAULIC TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTS

BYTYPE

– Hydraulic Cylinder and Jack

– Hydraulic Rescue Tools

– Tension and torque tools

– Others

BY END-USER

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Oil&gasand petrochemical

– Utility

– Railway

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Actuant Corporation

– Atlas Copco AB

– SPX Flow

– KUDOS MECHANICAL CO., LTD.

– Textron Inc.

– IDEX Corporation

– HTL Worldwide Ltd

– Shinn Fu

– Hi-Force

– Cembre Inc.