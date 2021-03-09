Green Technology and Sustainability Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Green technologiesinclude eco-friendly solutions that result in economic and social sustainability. It is widely known as clean technology production, where the energy is produced as an alternative natural fuel that is less harmful to the environment than the fossil fuels. In addition, the green technology and sustainability includes development and enhancement of products, practices, processes, and applications that improve or replace the existing harmful technologies while substantially reducing the environmental risks,decreasing the negative impact on environment, and ecological scarcities. Hence, rise in cognizance associated with environment-related concerns such as global warming, climatic changes, natural resources depletion, and othersleads to emergence of green technology, which in turn is a major factor expected to boost the green technology and sustainability market growth.

Proliferation of internet of things due to growing penetration of connected devices compelled R&D institutes to innovate electronics with eco-friendly characteristics. Therefore, advent of enhanced RFID sensors that reduce carbon footprint and help in reducing environmental impact is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, increase in consumer and industrial recognition toward the use of clean energy resources also fuels the market growth. However, high cost associated with green technology products and solutions is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, on-going government initiatives and programs to tackle climate change and air pollution at its earliest is anticipated to provide high revenue growth opportunitiesfor the green technology and sustainability market growth in the coming years.

The global green technology and sustainability market segmentationis based ontechnology, application, and region. By technology, it is bifurcated into Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence and analytics, digital twin, cybersecurity, and blockchain.By application, it is divided into green building, carbon footprint management, weather monitoring and forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, forest monitoring, crop monitoring, soil condition/moisture monitoring, water purification, and others.Regionwise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by leading vendors.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the green technology and sustainabilitymarket trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global green technology and sustainability market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global green technology and sustainability industry.

– The quantitative analysis of themarketfrom 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global green technology and sustainability market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Internet of Things (IoT)

– Cloud Computing

– Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

– Digital Twin

– Cyber Security

– Blockchain

By Application

– Green Building

– Carbon Footprint Management

– Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

– Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

– Forest Monitoring

– Crop Monitoring

– Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

– Water Purification

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– CropX Inc.

– Enablon France SA

– Enviance Inc.

– General Electric

– Hortau Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– LO3 Energy, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– Tech Mahindra Limited

– Trace Genomics, Inc.