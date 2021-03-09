Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Insights, Trends and Technology Growth 2026||Ascentage Pharma, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genentech
The market insights and analysis about pharmaceutical industry, performed in this reliable Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. The report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. With the specific and state-of-the-art information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market.
Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Strong tyrosine kinase drugs pipeline and increasing mergers and acquisitions and research collaborations by many companies will drive the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ascentage Pharma, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Celldex Therapeutics, Exelixis, Inc., , Sino Biological Inc., AB Science among others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of cancer such as chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), lung cancer, renal cell cancer among others will boost the market growth in the forecast period
- Increasing awareness about treatment of cancer by tyrosine kinase inhibitor drugs also acts as a market driver
- Growing healthcare expenditure along with the development of novel tyrosine kinase globally will uplift the market growth
Market Restraints
- Side effects associated with tyrosine kinase inhibitor drugs such as fatigue, muscle cramps, vomiting among others; this factor will also impede the market growth
- High cost treatment hinders the market growth
- Stringent regulatory policies for approval of novel drugs restrains the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U. S. FDA for Erdafitinib, a pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor used for treatment of patients with urothelial cancer. This designation will expedite the development and commercialization of the drug and profit the business of the company
- In December 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced acquisition of Ignyta, Inc. This deal includes entrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which is under development for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and a broad range of solid tumors. This acquisition will provide the rights to develop and commercialize entrectinib and Roche will commence a tender offer to acquire the shares of Ignyta’s
Points to pounder
- Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Key trends of the market
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors market
Segmentation: Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market
By Types
- BCR-ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor
- Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Others
By Application
- Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Features of the Report
