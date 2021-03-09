Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis To 2021 – 2026 | Top Players-Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca

Global tumor lysis syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. The growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as development of innovative therapies.

By employing most consistent and latest market research tools and technologies, Tumor Lysis Syndrome market report is generated which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very important for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of watchfully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to find the targeted information while generating Tumor Lysis Syndrome market research report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tumor lysis syndrome market are Sanofi, The Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc., Lonza, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc, Genentech, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Sanofi received marketing approval from the U. S. FDA for Elitek (rasburicase), a recombinant urate oxidase enzyme used for initial management of plasma uric acid in patients that are expected to have tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) as a result of receiving different anti-cancer therapies. This approval will provide open gates for marketing of elitek, to Sanofi in the market

In June 2015, The Menarini Group received expanded indication approval in Europe for Adenuric (febuxostat), a novel drug used for treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout associated with intermediate to high risk of tumor lysis syndrome resulting from various chemotherapies. This indication provides adenuric (febuxostat) a clinical significance as compared to other existing drugs

Market Drivers

High prevalence of TLS in individuals that are introduced to initial procedures of chemotherapies is a major driver for the market growth

Development of new therapies and treatment options for tumor lysis syndrome is expected to drive the market growth

Improvement in healthcare expenditure of many developed and developing countries will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Favorable reimbursement policies governmental support in research and development for therapies of the disease will propel the growth of global market

Market Restraints

High cost therapies are expected to hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness about the disease, its complications and treatment options in general population will hinder the market growth

Side effects related to tumor lysis syndrome therapy is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Pathophysiology

Hyperuricemia

Acute Kidney Injury

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Causative Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Biological Therapy

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Diagnosis

Blood Urea Nitrogen Test

Creatinine Test

Serum Electrolytes Test

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Medication

Allopurinol

Rasburicase

Febuxostat

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Tumor Lysis Syndrome ” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Tumor Lysis Syndrome market analysis and forecast 2020-2027.

