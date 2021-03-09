Global Stereotactic Surgery Market Rising Trends and Technology 2021 to 2026||Accuray Incorporated, Ferring B.V., SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., Elekta AB (pub)

An all-inclusive data and information of promptly changing market landscape such as what is already present in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies can be obtained from this report. It collectively aids in planning business strategies with which competitors can be outperformed. Furthermore, Stereotactic Surgery business research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With such data and facts it becomes easy to have an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better mapping business strategies.

Stereotactic surgery market is expected to rise with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure, which is helpful in surgery, is driving the market

Some of the major companies functioning in global stereotactic surgery market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huiheng Medical Inc., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems Holding,., Accuray Incorporated, Ferring B.V., SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., Elekta AB (pub), Radiological Society of North America, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Siemens, ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Nordion (Canada) Inc, Blount MASEP, Vision RT Ltd, Neuroscience Institute Foundation., IBA among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Elekta AB (pub) announced that it received 510(k) FDA approval for its product, magnetic resonance radiation therapy, used for cancer therapy. This will lead to expand the market of Elekta AB (pub)

In December 2017, Xcision Medical Systems, LLC, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its product named as, GammaPod, a noninvasive stereotactic radiotherapy system. This GammaPod, will be helpful in treating cancerous tissue in breast. This will give company a greater accuracy in delivering radiation therapy

Market Drivers

Advancement in technology, in manufacturing area, is driving the market in the forecast period

Healthcare expenditures towards the surgery procedure is boosting the market growth

Increase in the incidence of disease area, such as Parkinson have propel the growth of the market

Increasing replacement of levodopa therapy, with stereotactic surgery will also fuel the market for a long run

Market Restraints

High installation cost of machinery is hampering the market growth

Technological & procedural limitations will also restraint the market in the forecast period

Strict government regulation may limit the growth of the market

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Stereotactic Surgery market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Gamma Knife

Linear Accelerators

Proton Beam Therapy

Cyber Knife

By Application

Brain Tumor Treatment

Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment

Parkinson Disease

Epilepsy

Other

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global stereotactic surgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stereotactic surgery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

