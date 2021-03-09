Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Sponge and Scouring Pads market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Sponge and Scouring Pads market are also predicted in this report.

The residential end-user segment accounted for the major share of the sponge and scouring pads market during 2017. This end-user segment holds the highest share mainly due to the increased sales as sponges and scouring pads are a vital part of kitchens in households.This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the sponge and scouring pads market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing foodservice industry due to rise in restaurants, hotels, and food joints in UK, Germany, and Saudi Arabia will increase the demand for sponges and scouring pads in EMEA.

Sponges and scrubbers are used specifically for cleaning jobs, such as removing stuck-on food from utensils, removing hard marks from drywall and wallpaper without chemicals or abrasives, cleaning up spills and messes, and lifting finish from floors. Some sponges and scrubbers work best with cleaning products while others are used dry.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Sponge and Scouring Pads market include:

Procter & Gamble

Arix

The Clorox Company

Armaly Brands

3M

On the basis of application, the Sponge and Scouring Pads market is segmented into:

Residential

Non-residential

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: Type Outlook

Reusable

Disposable Use

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Sponge and Scouring Pads Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Sponge and Scouring Pads Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Sponge and Scouring Pads Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Sponge and Scouring Pads Market in Major Countries

7 North America Sponge and Scouring Pads Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Sponge and Scouring Pads Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Sponge and Scouring Pads Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Sponge and Scouring Pads Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

