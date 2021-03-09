Global Specialty Crops Market – Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2020 – 2027| Top Players- United Natural Foods, Inc., Soni & Company, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Specialty Crops Market report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The market research study conducted in the report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in the Global Specialty Crops Industry report.

Specialty crops market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the specialty crops market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about speciality crops among the population has been directly impacting the growth of specialty crops market.

Specialty crops refer to those plants that are cultivated intensively. Many of those plants are that are cultivated but are collected from wild plantations are considered specialty crops. Despite being utilized for the same purpose as cultivated plants, wild plants are regarded as specialty crops. Specialty crops need to be managed or cultivated and then utilized by people for aesthetic gratification, medicinal purposes, and for food.

Increasing inclination of consuming natural healthy food and the preference for healthier alternatives such as breakfast cereals, smoothies, seeded bread, and other products with organic ingredients is the main driving factor for the specialty crops market. Increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with specialty crops is also a driver for the specialty crops market. The rising inclination of the consumers towards vegan meals is also a driver for the market. Online stores offer specialty crops based products at competitive pricing, along with other lucrative offers or coupons is an opportunity for the growth of the specialty crops market.

Strict regulations for food products is a challenge for the growth of specialty crops market. However, producers engage in adulteration in order to obtain financial gain which is the main restraint for specialty crops market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

In September 2019, BASF propelled its Scouting smartphone app to farmers in India. Managing instant photo recognition, and data sharing technology, the xarvio Scouting app allows growers and agronomists to recognize weed and disease threats in their fields. In conjunction with the launch, a new agreement with India’s AgTech start-up ULink AgriTech was announced to improve integrations between xarvio Scouting and the company’s AgroStar platform – which enables farmers to get in connecting to their specialists who shall recommend suitable solutions and products.

The Specialty Crops Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Specialty Crops Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Specialty Crops Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the specialty crops market report are United Natural Foods, Inc., Soni & Company, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, SunWest Foods, Speciality Crop Company., INC., Simped Foods Pty Ltd., Rice Fruit Company, Oregon Spice Company, Olam International Ltd., NUTSCO, Lamex Food Group Limited, King Nut Company, Herbs N Spices International, Harbor Spice Co., Inc., Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Fisher Nut Company., Diamond Fruit Co., Barnes Williams, BanaBay Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the specialty crops market due to the growth of the specialty crops market over the forecast period, developed markets, organic vegetables and fruits are preferred over the conventional types as consumers are choosing products that are natural with fewer chemicals and additives, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to free trade, which has facilitated in the integration of the supply chain, which results in increasing trade activities and trade volumes between countries. Free trade has increased access to higher-quality, lower-priced goods. Cheaper imports, particularly from countries such as China and India is a driving factor for the market in this region.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Specialty Crops’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Specialty Crops’ market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Specialty Crops’ Market most. The data analysis present in the Specialty Crops’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Specialty Crops’ Market business.

Global Specialty Crops Market Scope and Market Size

Specialty crops market is segmented on the basis of type, application and nature. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Specialty crops market has been segmented based on type, into fruits, tree nuts, vegetables, herbs & spices and others.

Based on application, the specialty crops market is segmented into bakery, confectionery & snacks, soups, sauces & dressings, dairy products, juices and nectars & fruit-based drinks.

Based on nature, the specialty crops market is segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on regions, the Specialty Crops Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Specialty Crops Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Specialty Crops Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Specialty Crops Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Specialty Crops Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Specialty Crops Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Specialty Crops Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Specialty Crops Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

