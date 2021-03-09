Global Rapid Test (Services) Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

Rapid Test (Services) Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The “Global Rapid Test Market (Services) Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of rapid test market (services) with detailed market segmentation by contaminant, technology, food tested and geography. The global rapid test market (services) is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapid test market (services) players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rapid test is used as a tool for food companies to validate and verify the efficacy of their food product. The rapid test helps in the detection of foodborne pathogens and toxins. It comprises the testing of food products for several contaminants such as pesticides, meat speciation, heavy metals, allergens, pathogens, mycotoxins, GMOs, and others. Rapid test methods are less time consuming than conventional methods used to detect the foodborne pathogen.

Increasing the number of foodborne disease across the globe is driving the demand for rapid test market (services). Furthermore, growth in demand for faster and reliable test results in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the rapid test market (services) significantly. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers about food safety worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the rapid test market (services). Active measure taken by the government and regulatory bodies for food safety is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Rapid Test (Services) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The report specifically highlights the Rapid Test (Services) market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The global rapid test market (services) is segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology and food tested. Based on contaminant, the market is segmented into pathogens, meat speciation, GMOS, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals and others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into PCR-based, immunoassay-based, chromatography-based and spectroscopy-based. on the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into meat & seafood products, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, nuts, seeds, and spices, crops and others.

Rapid Test (Services) Market Key Player Analysis By:

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

Bureau Veritas S. A.

Eurofins Scientific

Genetic ID Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Merieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

SGS SA

TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

