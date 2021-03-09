Global Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Drug Market Latest Innovations with Technology, Detailed Analysis and Research Development Report to 2027||Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ALLERGAN

Global pulmonary alveolar proteinosis drug market is rising gradually with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Increasing health expenditure contributes in the growth of global pulmonary alveolar proteinosis drug market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global pulmonary alveolar proteinosis drug market are

Savara Inc.,

Partner Therapeutics, Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Sanofi, Novartis AG,

GlaxoSmithKline plc., ALLERGAN,

Cipla Inc., The Ritedose Corporation,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Shermco Industries,

Aurobindo Pharma,

Circassia, Nostrum Laboratories Inc.,

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P.,

Mylan N.V.,

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc, Glenmark,

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited,

Tris Pharma, Inc.,

Celerion, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc.

Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities can enhances the market growth

Competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations can act as driver to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis specially in male population boost up the market in the forecast period

Rising adoption of smoking habits increases the risks of pulmonary diseases such as PAP and the demand of drugs for treatment will propel the market growth in the near future

Market Restraints

Absence of effective diagnostics and costly drugs will hindered the growth of the market

Most of the mild pulmonary alveolar proteinosis can be neglected, which decreases the use of treatment drugs; hence restraining the market growth

Low healthcare expenditure in some lower and upper income countries can obstruct the growth of the market in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Savara Inc. received Fast Track designation from the FDA for molgradex, an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to treat of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). The FDA Fast Track designation enables to accelerate the development which helps patients to have access on the novel treatment as quickly as possible.

In November 2018, Partner Therapeutics, Inc received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for Leukine (sargramostim), which is a yeast-derived recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (rhu-GM-CSF) to treat pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. With this designation the company can obtained regulatory incentives along with 7-yr period market exclusivity

Segmentation: Global Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Drug Market

By Type

Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Congenital

Others

By Treatment Type

Medication

GM-CSFStimulators

Rituximab

Others

Surgery

Stem Cell Transplants

Plasmapheresis

Supportive Care

Whole Lung Lavage

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

