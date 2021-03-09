Global Portable Projector Market with Overview of Key Strategies with Size & Share Analysis and Forecast 2019-2030

Global Portable Projector Market to surpass USD 2.46 billion by 2030 from USD 1.56 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.64 in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The factors such as technological advancements and digitalization in the education sector are boosting the market growth. Additionally, increasing application areas along with decreasing average selling price is also contributing to the market growth. Advancements in consumer electronics are also increasing the market share.

Portable projector is a handheld or pocket projector that can be carried anywhere because of its compact size and low weight. A portable projector projects the image through handheld devices. In devices such as cell phones, laptops, and cameras, these projectors are integrated. Portable projectors include miniaturized hardware, and software that can produce digital images onto a nearby viewing surface such as portable projection screens, notebooks, and walls. A portable projector consists of five main parts including battery, laser, electronics, LED light sources, and combiner optic. These projectors are used for classic presentations such as PowerPoint and multimedia presentations including sound and videos. Compared to large and bulky projectors portable projectors are an ideal choice for mobility, low energy consumption, and resolution.

Global Portable Projector Market: Key Players

Epson

Canon

LG

Dell

HP

Acer

Sony

Kodak

Philips

Panasonic

Asus

Texas Instruments

Other Prominent Players

Global Portable Projector Market: Segments

Digital Light Processing (DLP)segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Portable Projector market is segmented by Technology into Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS). Digital Light Processing (DLP) segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to the properties such as compact size, higher native contrast, and lighter weight compared to LCD and LCoS technologies. DLP projectors provide an excellent colorful, clear image with good contrast.

HD & FHD segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Portable Projector market is divided by Resolution into VGA, XGA, and HD & FHD. HD & FHD segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. There is a strong demand for portable projectors with an improved viewing experience, which has resulted in a shift from entry-level to mid-level projectors. With high color brightness, more pixels ensure precise details, resulting in an intense image and video quality, thereby offering the best visual entertainment.

Consumer Electronics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Portable Projector market is divided by Application into Consumer Electronics and Business & Education. The Consumer Electronics segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years There is a growing demand for lightweight and compact electronic products among the consumers which is contributing to the growth of the segment. The rising inclination towards personalized entertainment hubs to enjoy games, music, films, and sports directly from the cellphones, laptops, and tablets are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the portable projector market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Technology

Technological evolution in the development of portable projectors is estimated to drive the market. With the rapid advancements, portable projectors can be carried in pockets anywhere, they are no longer oversized and complex. Present-day portable projectors are fitted with memory devices that can store relevant data and can be connected to the internet. To access the information, they are available with USB, HDMI, and MHL ports and can be easily connected to tablets, smartphones, and laptops. Furthermore, the image quality of the portable projectors is also expected to be improved with the rapid advances in display technologies, such as 4K and 8K display panels.

Decreasing average selling prices

Portable projectors are an economically viable option for home entertainment purposes as they are available at a reasonable price. The demand for these projectors is escalating which is compelling the manufactures for mass production. In order to capture a larger customer base, companies are also substantially reducing the price of these products for the home entertainment market. Hence, rising demand along with the reduced prices is likely to propel the portable projector market.

Restraint

Operational issues regarding DLP technology

Most of the portable projectors come with DLP technology which provides vibrant image quality with high contrast. In DLP, however, the use of a spinning color wheel to modulate images has the ability to create on the screen a special visible artifact, generally referred to as the “rainbow effect”. The rainbow effect may cause headaches to the viewer. All these factors are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Global Portable Projector Market: Regions

Global Portable Projector Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Portable Projector Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global Portable Projector market as the region has a large consumer electronics market, which is the main application for portable projectors. North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall portable projector market. Besides, the rising advancements in technology in the region are projected to drive the market

