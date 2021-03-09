Global Neuromodulation Market Rising Trends and Technology 2021 to 2026||Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

