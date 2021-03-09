Global Natural Gas Engine Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2027 | YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Wärtsilä, IHI Power Systems Co

Natural Gas Engine Market report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The market research study conducted in the report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in the Global Natural Gas Engine Industry report.

Market Overview

Natural gas engine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,973.57 million by 2027. Increasing demand of natural gas engine due to availability of natural gas at fewer prices among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Increasing adoption in commercial sector will increase the production of natural gas engine products that drives the market.

The clean and efficient technology for power generation leads to the enhanced production of the natural gas engine. Though, the clean and efficient technology for power generation can be the driver for the natural gas engine market. The natural gas prices disparity decreases the production of the natural gas engine in the market due to decreased level of the demand. So, the disparity of the natural gas prices across regional markets can be the restraint in the natural gas engine market.

The shift towards gas fired power plants can be the opportunity for the natural gas engine market. The growing lack of fuelling stations is a big issue for industrial as well as commercial sector for individuals. So, the lack of fuelling stations can be the challenge for the natural gas engine market globally.

The Natural Gas Engine Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Natural Gas Engine Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Natural Gas Engine Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the report are YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Wärtsilä, IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of IHI Corporation), MAN SE, BERGEN ENGINES AS (A Subsidiary of Rolls-Royce plc), LIEBHERR, JFE Engineering Corporation, Siemens, Caterpillar, Cummins Inc. , INNIO, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., DEUTZ AG , Doosan Corporation, Guangdong Honny Power-Tech Co., Ltd among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In March 2020, Doosan Corporation launched a new ‘Euro 6’ electronic engine intending to target the commercial vehicles. The launch helps the company in increasing the sales of the business by the production of new products in the market

In October 2019, Caterpillar had participated in BAIRD Global Industrial Conference 2019. The conference helps in generating revenue and increases the customer base of the business.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for natural gas engine.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Natural Gas Engine’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Natural Gas Engine’ market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Natural Gas Engine’ Market most. The data analysis present in the Natural Gas Engine’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Natural Gas Engine’ Market business.

Global Natural Gas Engine Market Scope and Market Size

Natural gas engine market is segmented on the basis of engine family, power output and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of engine family, the natural gas engine market is segmented into spark ignited engines, dual fuel type engines and high pressure direct injection. In 2020, the demand of spark ignited engines segment is dominating because of growing application in automobile sector.

On the basis of power output, the natural gas engine market is segmented into 500 kw – 800 kw, 1000 kw – 2000 kw and 3000 kw – 4500 kw. In 2020, 500 kw – 800 kw segment is dominating because of the property of high fuel efficiency.

On the basis of application, the natural gas engine market is segmented into natural gas gensets, natural gas automotive, and decentralized energy generation. In 2020, natural gas gensets is dominating the market as the demand of natural gas gensets has been growing very rapidly because of the growing demand of cleanest fossil fuels in gensets in the market.

Based on regions, the Natural Gas Engine Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Natural Gas Engine Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Natural Gas Engine Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Natural Gas Engine Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Natural Gas Engine Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Natural Gas Engine Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Natural Gas Engine Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Natural Gas Engine Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

