Global Mobility As A Service Market 2021 All Major Industrial Aspects, Industry Size, Growth, Future Assessment

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Mobility As A Service Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

List of Best Players profiled in Mobility As A Service Market Report;

Few of the major competitors currently working in global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Service Type

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Micro Mobility Bike Sharing

Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service

Train

Self-Driving Cars

Others

By Requirement Type

Daily Commuter

First & Last Mile Connectivity

Inter-City Trips

Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute

Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips

Others

By Solution Type

Technology Platforms

Payment Engines

Navigation Solutions

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Ticketing Solutions

Insurance Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vehicle Type

Bus

Four Wheelers

Micro Mobility Bike

Train

Air Flights

By Transportation Type

Private

Public

By Business Model

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Business-To-Industry (B2I)

Business-To-Government (B2G)

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application OS

Android

iOS

Others

By Application

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Transactions

Journey Planning

By End-User

Education

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Power

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Mobility As A Service market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Mobility As A Service market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Mobility As A Service market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

