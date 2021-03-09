Global Graphite Market – Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K Forecast To 2027

Graphite Market report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The market research study conducted in the report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in the Global Graphite Industry report.

Market Insights

Global graphite market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells and increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts.

Major Market Players Covered in The Graphite Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the graphite market are Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,, Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite Inc., SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. and many more.

Besides, Global Graphite Market report comprises of a far-reaching evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the key topics in which the report can be classified. This market report endows with an utter background analysis of the Graphite Industry along with an assessment of the parental market. Additionally, information gathered to prepare a reliable Global Graphite Market report is backed up by most preferred tools viz SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Global Graphite Market Scope and Segments

By Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

By Application

Refractory

Foundry

Battery

Friction Product

Lubricant

Others

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Power

Electronic

Based on regions, the Graphite Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Graphite Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Graphite market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Graphite Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Graphite

Chapter 4: Presenting Graphite Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Graphite market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

