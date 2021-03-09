Global Genetic Disorders Market Latest Trends, Sales Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2028

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Genetic Disorders Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. Analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details related to market essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of Global Genetic Disorders Market industry major manufacturers and market supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast market development.

Global Genetic Disorders Market By Indication (CF, DMD, LSD, PNH), Disease Type (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, DMD, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Genetic Disorders Market

Global genetic disorders market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus of various pharmaceutical organizations on development of specialized therapies for treatment of genetic disorders.

Market Definition: Global Genetic Disorders Market

Genetic disorders inherited disorders that are passed onto the next-generation by gene transferring from one generation to the others. These disorders are highly complicated and rare to treat and require specialized treatments/therapeutics for their improvements and reduced prevalence amongst patients. These disorders are generally characterized as life-threating and are progressive in nature with each disease carrying different symptoms. Currently, the pipeline for treatment of these disorders is abundant with a number of therapeutics currently in the late-stage of their trials.

Competitive Analysis:

Global genetic disorders market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genetic disorders market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global genetic disorders market are Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sanofi; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Abbott; Amgen Inc.; ELITechGroup; GW Pharmaceuticals plc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; AutoGenomics; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BioMarin; Sarepta Therapeutics among others.

Market Drivers

Prevailing cases of genetic and chronic disease along with the increasing government initiatives in creating awareness regarding the genetic test and diagnosis; acts as a driver for the growth of this market

Significant volume and strength of pipeline drugs and therapies for genetic disorders; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing technological advancement and R&D funding is another factor which will surge the market growth

Increasing prevalence of drugs being approved in the recent years along with various drugs entering their last or late-stage of development; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Significant prevalence and attrition towards reduction of drugs in clinical trial for genetic disorders; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the diagnosis and identification of genetic disorders can restrict the market growth

Complications related to social and ethical categories with the utilization of genetic testing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint in the market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Genetic Disorders Market

By Indication

Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Lysosomal Storage Disease (LSD)

Paraoxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

By Disease Type

Alzheimer’s Disease

Cancer

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Thalassemia

Huntington’s Disease

Rare Diseases

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced that they had expanded their gene editing capabilities for the development of novel therapies in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Myotonic Dystotrophy Type 1 (DM1) with the help of an expansion on the existing collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics along with the acquisition of Exonics Therapeutics

In August 2018, U.S. FDA announced that they had approved “Galafold (migalastat)”, first approved oral medication for the treatment of “Fabry” disease having a genetic mutation responsive towards treatment with “Galafold”. The U.S. FDA has granted the approval for the drug to Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. having received accelerated approval pathway with the most extreme reactions against the drug being headache, throat & nasal irritation, fever, nausea and urinary tract infection

