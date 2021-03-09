Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Latest Trends, Sales Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2028

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. Analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details related to market essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market industry major manufacturers and market supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast market development.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market By Product Type (Emulsions, Lubricant Eye Drops/Solutions, Eye Ointments, Autologous Serum Eye Drops, Nutrition Supplements, Others), Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), Treatment Type (Lubricating Agents, Tear Stimulators, Artificial Tears, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Others), End User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Dry eye syndrome is a condition which has an increasing prevalence along with the increasing ages. It is around 50.0% more common in the women as compared to men. Dry eye if left untreated can lead to ulcers, pain, scars on the cornea or some loss of the vision. However, the permanent loss of vision due to dry eye is uncommon.

Dry eye syndrome can be associated with:

Any disease process which helps in altering the components of the tears Cosmetic surgery, if eye-lids are opened widely Inflammation of surface of the eyes, the conjunctiva or the lacrimal gland Growth in the surface of the eyes, as in thyroid diseases when the eyes protrude forward

Scope of the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Dry eye syndrome treatment market on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the dry eye syndrome treatment market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into emulsions, lubricant eye drops/solutions, eye ointments, nutrition supplements, autologous serum eye drops and others. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous dry eye syndrome. Treatment type segment of the market is divided into tear stimulators, anti-inflammatory drugs, lubricating agents,, artificial tears, antibiotic drugs and others. On the basis of end- users, the market is segmented into home healthcare, hospitals, clinics and others. Distribution channel segment of the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.

Dry eye syndrome is a situation in which the eyes lost their ability to develop enough tears. A persistent lack of required lubrication and moisture on the eye layer causes dry eye syndrome. Some of the common symptoms of the dry eye syndrome are burning, heavy eyes, red eyes, sore eyes, blurred vision and others. Evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous dry eye are common types of the dry eye syndrome. Some of the common treatment which is used to cure dry eye syndrome are artificial tears, anti- inflammatory drugs, tear stimulators and others.

Segmentation: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, disease type, treatment type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into emulsions, lubricant eye drops/solutions, eye ointments, nutrition supplements, autologous serum eye drops and others. In June 2019, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Oxford Biomedica entered into the R&D collaboration and the Option and License agreement for the advancement of the gene therapy vectors for the inherited retinal diseases. The main aim of this R&D collaboration is of generating pre-clinical proof of the concept for treating the inherited retinal diseases with the lentiviral vectors that is manufactured and developed by OXB. This would help in the product development of the company.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous dry eye syndrome In May 2019, Allergan participated at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference which was held in Las Vegas on 14th May. This would help the company to enhance its customer base

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into tear stimulators, lubricating agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, artificial tears, antibiotic drugs and others In June 2019, Akorn, Inc. was presented at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference which was held on 7th June in the U.S. This strategy will help the company to give insights regarding their products and increase their customer base.

On the basis end user, the market is segmented into of home healthcare, hospitals, clinics and others In January 2017, Akorn, Inc. was presented at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which was held on 9th January in the U.S. This strategy will help the company to enhance their customer base and expand its business.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into of hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. In May 2019, Johnson & Johnson Vision showcase their New Data and Innovations in Eye Care at the 2019 British Contact Lens Association Conference (BCLA) which was held in U.K. from 30th May and 1st June. This would help the company to focus on driving the transformational innovation for improving the vision performance and the comfort for patients across the world.



Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

ALLERGAN

Novartis AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Akorn, Incorporated

Alcon Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cardinal Health

Cipla Inc.

Horus Pharma

Hubrx

Novaliq GmbH

Perrigo Company plc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

TevaPharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

VISUfarma

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Novartis completed the acquisition of Xiidra from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. This strategy would help the company to boost their ophthalmic portfolio in the market.

In June 2019, Allergan participated at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference which was held in New York on 6th June. This would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In December 2018, Alcon Inc. acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc. (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is that it will help Alcon to expand its product portfolio in ocular health products and thus expanded its patient base by providing treatment for dry eye syndrome.

