Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market Growth Opportunity, Industry Status And Competitive Landscape

Cryptocurrency mining market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year and historic year 2017. Increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth

Major Industry Competitors: Cryptocurrency Mining Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cryptocurrency mining market are ViaBTC Technology Limited, Slush Pool, F2Pool, HashFlare LP, LIVIKA LP, Genesis Mining, Eobot Inc., Binance.com, BitMain Technologies Holding Company., Riot Blockchain, Inc., Hut 8 Mining Corp, MiningStore, Miningsky.io, iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc, MinerGate, StartMiner, Alibaba.com, Stax Digital, SocialChain Inc, among others.

Key Segmentation: Cryptocurrency Mining Market

By Mining Enterprise (Large Miners, Small Miners), Revenue Source (Transaction Fees, Block Rewards), Mining Type (Self-Mining, Cloud Mining Services, Remote Hosting Services), Hardware (ASIC, GPU), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Increasing requirement of electricity and hashing power will drive the market

Rising market capitalization will also enhance the market

Growing scope of Alt coins in various applications will also accelerate the market

Rising penetration of smartphones will also drive the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Bitmain announced the launch of their two new ASIC mining the S17e and the T17e. These two new models feature developments that are expected to result in increased effectiveness, more stable operation and longer service life. These two models also have high cybersecurity standards to decrease the risk associated with any unexpected attacks

In April 2018, Vogogo Inc, announced that they have acquired Crypto 205 Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the expanding cryptocurrency space. Vogogo now has a optimized network for blockchain transactions via associated payments, mining, and a variety of support services

