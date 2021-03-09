Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market – Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Dow, Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Exxon Mobil Corporation, KLOTZ AIS GmbH

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The market research study conducted in the report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in the Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Industry report.

Market Overview

Global cross-linked polyethylene market is projecting a rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in the demand from automotive industry, increase in the demand of packaging industry and rise in the growth of plastic pipes in the solar industry

Market Definition: Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

A thermosetting resin consisting of radiation cross-linking, peroxide cross-linking and silane cross-linking is defined as cross-linked polyethylene. Cross-linked polyethylene is widely used in plumbing industry for piping and tubing purposes, insulation, packaging and consumer goods. It is cross linked mainly to change its nature from thermoplastic to thermoset with enhanced mechanical strength. Cross linking of polyethylene results in polymer with high molecular weight improving the impact strength, tensile strength and density.

Market Drivers:

Cross-linked polyethylene has superior properties as compared to other materials which may act as catalyst for the market growth

Rise in the demand from automotive industry might boost the growth of this market

Increase in the demand of packaging industry would also accelerate the market growth

Rise in the growth of plastic pipes in the solar industry could enhance the market growth

Major Industry Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cross-linked polyethylene market are Dow, Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Exxon Mobil Corporation, KLOTZ AIS GmbH, Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd., Sankhla Plolymers , Solvay, Zimmer Biomet, Charloma Inc., PolyOne Corporation, 3H VINACOM CO., LTD, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, HDC HYUNDAI EP COMPANY, Arkema Group, Vanderbilt Minerals, LLC., Saco Polymers Inc. and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, The Dow Chemical Company had set up a new plant in Texas for the production of polyethylene. The plant facility increased the production of polyethylene in Texas. The new plant would help the Dow chemical company in expanding their business in the U.S. gulf coast to become polyethylene market leader

In March 2017, Borealis AG and NOVA Chemicals Corporation had signed an agreement with Total Petrochemicals and Refining USA, Inc. in order to develop a new polyethylene facility in Bayport, Texas. The new built facility would help in expansion of business in America for Borealis and NOVA Chemicals

Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Scope and Market Size

By Product

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

By Technology

Silane Grafting

Peroxide

Electron Beam

By Process

Physical

Chemical

By Application

Wires & Cables

Plumbing

Medical

Chemical industry

Automotive

Based on regions, the Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

