Global Automotive Front-end Module Market Business Opportunities and Future Strategies with Major Vendors

Global Automotive Front-end Module Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 104.77 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 166.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of vehicles sales and requirements of original equipment manufacturers to save cost and time and outsource this modularization of front-ends.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, MAHLE GmbH announced that they had agreed to sell their share from the HBPO joint venture and the shares will be transferred to Plastic Omnium. The joint venture consisting of Hella, Plastic Omnium and Behr was formed in 2004 focusing on automotive front-end modules and its assembly. MAHLE GmbH with its acquisition of Behr Group owned the shares in this joint venture.

In January 2018, HBPO announced that they had planned to showcase cost-effective and innovative front-end modules at the 2018 North American International Auto Show taking place in Detroit, Michigan from January 14-28, 2018.

List of Best Players profiled in Automotive Front-end Module Market Report;

DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Faurecia, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Plastic Omnium, SMRPBV, SL Corporation, Valeo, Montaplast GmbH, Hanon Systems, Applus+, Arkal Automotive, CHASSIX, Gestamp, AGS Automotive Systems, and Continental AG.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Material Metals Steel Aluminum Composites Plastic Hybrid

By Component Radiator Motor Fan Condenser Internal Air Cooler Radiator Core Support Oil Cooler Headlight Front Grill Front Active Grill Bumper Horn Assembly Fenders Hose Assembly Bracket Assembly Automotive Air Quality Sensor Bumper Beam Cruise Control Sensor Crash Sensor Night Vision Sensor Park Assist



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The report highlights Automotive Front-end Module market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The Global (United States, European Union and China) Automotive Front-end Module Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

