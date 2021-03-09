Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027||Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Alma Lasers, ALLERGAN, Solta Medical, Lumenis, CANDELA CORPORATION

Aesthetic medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 22.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.27% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of aesthetic medicine has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the aesthetic medicine market report are Cynosure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Alma Lasers, ALLERGAN, Solta Medical, Lumenis, CANDELA CORPORATION., Dentsply Sirona., Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, ZO Skin Health, Teoxane, LA ROCHE-POSAY, Alumier Labs, Medik8, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Aesthetic medicine market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, product type, application, end-user, gender and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on procedure type, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures. Invasive procedures have been further segmented into breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck and others. Non-invasive procedures have been further segmented into botox injections, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion and others.

Aesthetic medicine market has also been segmented based on the end user into medical spas & beauty centres, hospitals & clinics, home use.

Based on product type, aesthetic medicine has been segmented into energy-based devices, implants and anti-wrinkle products. Energy-based devices have been further segmented into aesthetic laser devices, body contouring & skin tightening devices, microdermabrasion devices and ultrasound devices. Implants have been further segmented into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants and others. Anti-wrinkle products have been further segmented into botulinum toxin/botox, dermal fillers and chemical peel.

Based on application, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into surgical and non-surgical.

On the basis of gender, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into males and females. Males have been further segmented into <18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64 and >65. Females have been further segmented into <18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64 and >65.

Based on route of administration, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into oral and topical.

How does this market Insights help?

Aesthetic Medicine Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Aesthetic Medicine ” and its commercial landscape

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Aesthetic Medicine market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

