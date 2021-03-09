Glass Curtain Wall Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global glass curtain wall market size was $42,105.5 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Glass curtain walls are less heavy aluminum-framed frontages framing metal or glass panels. These covering systems don’t back the weight of a floor or roof, but they resist wind transfer and gravity loads from the surface to the floor line of building. In addition, it offers thermal performance such as solar radiation and heat conduction, moisture protection, water penetration, indoor air quality, daylighting and tinting, and acoustic performance to a home or business space. They are available in a variety of designs and patterns and are popular in residential as well as non-residential sectors, owing to their beautiful design and aesthetics.

Surge in public infrastructure activities across major economies drive the demand for glass curtain wall systems, thereby enhancing the development of the glass curtain wall market. LAMEA is expected to acknowledge rapid growth in the glass curtain wall market, owing to rapid urbanization and rise in demand for repair & remodeling activities in old infrastructure. Countries such China, India, the U.S, Japan, and Germany are anticipated to be the significant demand areas, which would support the total progress of the glass curtain wall market.

Nevertheless, rise in prices of raw materials are predicted to hinder the glass curtain wall market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for glass curtain wall in public and commercial buildings is projected to boost the glass curtain wall industry growth throughout the forecast period.

The global glass curtain wall market is segmented into type, end-user, glazing application, and region. On the basis of type it is divided into unitized systems and stick systems. The unitized systems segment is anticipated to hold majority of the share throughout the study period. On the basis of glazing application, it is bifurcated into exterior glazed and interior glazed. The exterior glazed segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Depending on end-user, the market is divided into commercial, public, and residential. The commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the global glass curtain wall market throughout the forecast period. Region-wise, the glass curtain wall market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market and LAMEA is projected to experience high growth throughout the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the include AGC Inc., AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited, Saint-Gobain, SCHOTT AG, Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging glass curtain wall market trends and dynamics.

In-depthglass curtain wall market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the glass curtain wallmarket is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global glass curtain wall market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the glass curtain wall industry.

GLOBAL GLASS CURTAIN WALL MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Unitized systems

– Stick Systems

BY GLAZING APPLICATION

– Exterior Glazed

– Interior Glazed

BY END-USER

– Commercial

– Public

– Residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– AGC Inc.

– AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.

– Central Glass Co., Ltd.

– China Glass Holdings Ltd.

– Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC

– Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited

– Saint-Gobain

– SCHOTT AG

– Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

– Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.