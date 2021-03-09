Genetic Testing Market 2021 Size, Share, Trend, Top Companies, Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Future Growth And Forecast To 2027

Genetic Testing Market is valued at USD 10801.98 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 23143.42 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

Genetic Testing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Rising incidence of blood cancer, genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases and surge in availability of new tests are some major factors driving the growth of the global genetic testing market.

Scope of the Genetic Testing Market Report:

Genetic testing is a type of medical test that detects changes in chromosomes, genes, or proteins. The results of a genetic test can confirm a suspected genetic condition and helps to control a person’s chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder. Genetic testing, also called as DNA testing. Genetic testing can also contain measuring the results of genetic changes such as RNA analysis as an output of gene expression, or through biochemical analysis to measure specific protein output. There are various type of genetic test are available to determine disorders such as predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, nutrigenomics and others. Among all, newborn testing can identify genetic disorders early in life so treatment can be started as early as possible.

Key Players Genetic Testing–

Genetic testing market report covers prominent players are Ambry Genetics, Illumina, Inc., IntegraGen, BGI, Roche Diagnostics, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Helix Co. Ltd., 23andMe, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Abbott, Blueprint Genetics, Quest Diagnostics, Sequenom, Inc., Cepheid, Counsyl, Inc., deCODE Genetics, GeneDx, Genomic Health, Inc., Genomictree, Inc., LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Invitae Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Molecular MD, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Pathway Genomics Corporation, Qiagen, Siemens Healthineers AG, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. and Others.

Genetic Testing Market Segmentation –

By Test Type:-

Predictive testing

Carrier testing

Prenatal and Newborn Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Pharmacogenomic testing

Nutrigenomics

Others

By Application:-

Cancer

Genetic diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Others

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Genetic Testing Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Genetic Testing Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Genetic Testing Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Genetic Testing Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Genetic Testing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

