Gene Editing Service Market 2021 – Demand in Market, Share, Size, Revenue, Growth Overview, Prospect, Top Leaders of Industry and Latest Trend

Gene Editing Service Market is valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12.71 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period.

Gene Editing Service Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Increasing prevalence of cancer disease and technological advancement in gene editing sector driving the gene editing service market.

Scope of Gene Editing Service Market-

Gene editing service also referred as the genome editing. Gene editing is a group of technologies that enables gene professionals to change an organism’s DNA. These technologies enable genetic material to be added, altered or removed at particular location in the gene. There are multiple approaches involve in genome editing, among them well know is CRISPR-Cas9, this is stand for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9. The CRISPR-Cas9 system has multiple advantages and generated a lot of excitement in the scientific community owing to it’s cheaper, faster, accurate, and more efficient than any other existing genome editing methods.

Gene editing service market report covers prominent players like Merck, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sangamo Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Oxford Genetics , Synthego, Vigene Biosciences, EpiGenie, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Intellia Therapeutics, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Creative Biogene, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, ToolGen, Cellecta, Genecopoeia, and Calyxtand among others.

Gene Editing Service Market Dynamics –

Advancement in current gene editing technologies including TALEN, ZFN, CRISPR, antisense, and other technologies are driving the growth of gene editing service market. Increasing pipeline products in the companies is also expected fuelling the growth over the forecast period. Moreover, utilization of this techniques by using various approaches including correction in the deleterious mutations, disruption of viral DNA is expected to boost adoption. In addition, increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with universities owning to increase of drastic interest in gene editing in the last few years are the factors driving the growth of market.

Gene Editing Service Market Segmentation –

By Technology: (CRISPR)/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Others

By Delivery Method: Ex-Vivo, In-Vivo

By Application: Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Other Applications

By End-use: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

By Service: Contract, In-house

