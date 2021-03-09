Fruit Powder Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Fruit Powder market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Fruit Powder market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Fruit Powder investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Fruit Powder Market

DMH Ingredients, Foods & Inns Ltd, FutureCeuticals, Kanegrade, La Herbal, NutraDry, Paradise Fruits, Saipro Biotech, Aarkay Food Products, Activz, Baobab Foods, among others.

The fruit powder market is poised to register a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

– A rising number of health-conscious consumers, who are inclined toward a healthier lifestyle, have been shifting preferences from artificial ingredients to completely natural products. This creates growth avenues for the market studied.

– The availability of customized fruit powders is a significant trend that is likely to gain traction in the market studied in the coming years. Increasing demand for super fruit powders is anticipated to be a vital factor driving the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Market Insights:

Improved Application in the Beverage Industry

The growing consumption of packaged food and beverages, along with rising health awareness, is anticipated to drive the market studied. Furthermore, increasing utilization of fruit powders for manufacturing flavored beverages may further drive the growth of the market studied. The functional beverage and ready-to-drink sectors are providing significant opportunities for the market’s growth. Fruit powders are being used in the beverage and tea industries for juices, fruit juice beverages, nectars, iced tea, and as additives in alcoholic drinks. The functional beverage is an important segment within the industry, and the developing markets have growth potential for these beverages. Within the functional beverage segment, enhanced water and ready-to-drink beverages are witnessing an increased consumer demand.

Europe Holds the Major Share in the Fruit Powder Market

Germany and France dominate the regional market. The food processing ingredients industry is highly focused on sustainability. This indicates that most companies have an in-built sustainability strategy that creates continuity in the entire flow, from cultivation to food processing. For instance, retail outlets are increasingly demanding a sustainability commitment or label from fruit ingredient manufacturers. Germany provides a favorable geographical location for fruit ingredient manufacturers, as it is centrally located in Europe with extremely well-developed transportation channels and well-situated food processors, to export fruit powders to other European countries. Symrise (Diana Group) and Naturex are some of the companies selling fruit powders in the region.

Regions are covered By Fruit Powder Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

