Free from Food Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Free from food products are known as the products in which certain ingredients are removed to make them healthier and safer for consumption. They may be dairy-free, sugar-free, carb-free, lactose-free, artificial ingredient-free food, or egg-free depending upon the purpose for which they are being produced. The consumption of free from dairy and free from gluten foods is not only limited to nutritional needs but is also gaining importance, owing to issues related to intoleranceor allergies.

Dairy-free products can be referred to the milk products produced by vegan alternatives. Soy, rice, almond, coconut, and even hemp seed milks are the popular dairy-free products that are dominating the dairy-free segment. Sugar-free products are made without the addition of actual sugar. Sugar substitutes such as aspartame, cyclamate, mogrosides, saccharin, and stevia are used in sugar-free products. These products provide a sweet taste, while at the same time containing less calories as compared to sugar-based sweeteners, thus making it a zero-calorie or low-calorie product. Consumption of carbohydrates beyond the prescribed level has a negative impact on blood sugar and insulin levels. Thus, restricting carbohydrates in food items controls sugar levels and insulin needs. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, dementia, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is a key factor that augments the demand for low-carb food products

Lactose is a sugar majorly found in milk products. Increased consumption of lactose may cause gas, bloating, cramping, or diarrhea,in case it is not broken down or is undigested. Alternatives for lactose containing milk can be soy milk, almond milk, and other plant-based milks. Artificial ingredient free food are natural and organic foods.

The popular trend of healthy living has increased awareness among consumers about considering the components used in the food products.Consumers choose natural, healthy, and simple foods, and avoid consumption of foodmade with chemical modifiers.Important product categories in the free from food marketinclude nutrition bars/beverages, dairy, cereal, yogurt, and cereal, clean label caramel ingredients, brined vegetables, cheese concentrates, dairy concentrates, vegetable purees, essential oils, flavors, gums, industrial garlic, tomato powder, and salt reducer. Income level and age group of consumers play major roles in determining the purchase of free from food products. This is attributed to increase in millennial population and rise in penetration of smartphones,which increase the awareness of availability of free from foods, thereby driving the market growth.

The consumer preference toward organic, natural, and healthy food is on a constant rise, owing to increase in health consciousness among consumers. Furthermore, surge in disposable income, improvement in living standard, rise in health expenditure, and large-scale promotion of organic foods owing to their benefit, such as their chemical-free nature, drive the growth of free from food market.

Increase in adverse health effects due to use of artificial ingredients, additives, or colorants such as E133 and the adoption of controversial food technologies such as GMOs have in the preparation of free from food products have limited their adoption among consumers. Moreover, these products are significantly expensive, and have a potentially shorter shelf life, thereby limiting their adoption. Furthermore, additional ingredients are added in free from food productsto meet the needs of prescribed regulations, which incurs extra production cost of free from food products. Thus, high cost of these products poses a potential threat for the growth of the global market. Rise in concern about the origin of ingredients among consumers has influenced new product purchases. This trend is expected to generate lucrative opportunities in the clean label ingredients market.

In addition, the food industry is responding to increase in demand by consumers of clean label products by supplying the food products, which are perceived as cleaner. For instance, Nestle USA removed all of artificial colors from their chocolate candy products, and removed artificial flavors from the entire line of snacks and frozen pizzas. Furthermore, in the announcement made in February 2016, Mars pledged to remove artificial colors from human food products. Most recently, Red Bulllaunched a new line of organic soda products,which are only available in two regions of the U.S.This organic soda line is another example of how companies are embracing the artificial ingredients free concept.

The global free from food market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. Deepening on type, the market is categorized into dairy-free, sugar-free, carb-free, lactose-free, artificial ingredient-free food, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket &hypermarket, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others. On the regional basis, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc., Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Chr. Hasen A/S, Dupont, Kellogg Company, and General Mills, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Dairy-free

o Sugar-free

o Carb-free

o Lactose-free

o Artificial Ingredient-free Food

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket &Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retail Stores

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

France

Netherlands

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Rest of LAMEA