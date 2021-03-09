France Ceramic Tiles Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the France Ceramic Tiles market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of France Ceramic Tiles market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for France Ceramic Tiles investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the France Ceramic Tiles Market

Mohawk Industries, Iris Ceramica, Florida Tile, Interceramic, Crossville Inc, Shaw Industries Group, Florim, Del Conca, EMIL AMERICA, among others.

Market Overview:

France is the third-largest economy in Europe, and it is the second-largest country when it comes to the construction sector. There is an increase in new residential construction activities in the country. There is also a rising demand for timber usage due to the growing awareness about the ill-effects of concrete constructions. This is further set to influence the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the country. Increasing demand for ceramic tiles into various applications such as hospitals, laboratories, and residential buildings, owing to their highly durable, ease of maintenance, and cost-effective properties expected to drive the growth of the France ceramic tiles market over the forecast period.

Market Insights:

Real Estate Investment is Driving the Market

France has been witnessing significant growth in commercial and residential construction. Investment in real estate projects will create positive momentum in the tiles industry in the country. The real estate sector is experiencing robust growth within the market due to competitive ceramic tiles pricing. Ceramic tiles are widely applicable in residential and commercial buildings, owing to their durability and crack resistant nature. The demand for ceramic tiles depends on industrial activities, construction activities, and investment in the real estate sector.

Replacement and Renovation Activities are Driving the Market

Ceramic tiles are aesthetically advanced and provide functionality such as slip-resistance, scratch resistance, and anti-bacterial properties. This makes them an ideal option as compared to their counterparts. Consumers are spending hefty sums on improving the appearance of the wall and floor at their houses and office spaces. This is one of the major factors fuelling the demand. The replacement and renovation segment is projected to dominate the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, through the forecast period.

