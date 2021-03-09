Foodservice Packaging Market 2021 Growth Parameters, Competitive Landscape Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Prediction 2027

Foodservice Packaging Market is valued at USD 46.65 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 67.94 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 5.76% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cost effective packaging solutions, rising preferences of consumers for convenience food and handy products, downsizing nature of packaging, rapid urbanisation, busy lifestyles that require quick & manageable packaging are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Foodservice Packaging Market.

Scope of Global Foodservice Packaging Market Report-

Food service packaging, also known as disposable food service products, has matured over time and includes a variety of packaging products such as bowls, plates, cups, flips, paper packaging, etc. The global food service market serves a wide range of complete food service industries, including offline and online food service stores, which serve a large number of people around the world. The choice of consumers has gradually gone from the traditional method of preparing food at home to the choice of purchasing packaged products. Food service packaging is made from recyclable materials, so it requires less resources and less energy; therefore, packaging and disposable packaging are inexpensive, and most importantly, their retail space is reduced by 35%, which makes it profitable.

Foodservice Packaging Market report covers major key players in the market like,

The Dow Chemical Company

International Paper Company

Vegware

Sabert Corp.

Union Packaging

Sealed Air Corp

Westrock Company

Ball Corp.

others

Global Foodservice Packaging Market Dynamics-

As per the statistics from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the total generation of aluminium packaging was estimated to be around 1.9 million tons in 2017 and corrugated boxes occupy 12.2% of the total packaging production. Moreover, increase in world population that fuels a subsequent increase in the demand for food, rising culture of corporate work, better sustainability and downsizing of packaging, as well as reasonable costing and features like heat-resistance, anti-fogging and cold-resistance are other major factors driving the market growth

Global Foodservice Packaging Market Segmentation: –

By Material: Plastic, Aluminum, Metals

By Type: Paper packaging, Flexible packaging, Paperboard, Rigid packaging

By Application: Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy, Bakery, Meat, Poultry, Alcoholic beverages, Non- alcoholic beverage

