Food Starch Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The food starch market was valued at $18.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The sweetener segment led the market terms of share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global food starch market has witnessed robust growth in the last few years. This is attributed to development of the food & beverage industry, innovation in the food system, improved logistics, increase in affordability, and rise in consumer spending. Furthermore, the demand for convenience food have increased multifold, owing to consumer preference toward ready-to-eat and cost-effective food. Furthermore, widespread expansion of the food processing industry has boosted the demand for food ingredients, which have positively impacted demand for food starch.

The demand for clean label ingredients has increased in the global food & beverage industry. According to AMR analysis, more than 60% Americans consider natural products as better and more than 51% are actively seeking for natural ingredients in their food products while making food purchase decisions. To cater to the growing demand for clean label ingredients, engaged stakeholders in the industry are now venturing for the production of clean label starch. For instance, Beneo-Remy developed natural, native, and clean-label starch having performance comparable to chemically modified starches. Similarly, Cargill is involved in the production of clean-label starch, and is actively marketing the same through SimPure brand. Thus, increase in trend for clean label food from end users is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the players in the food starch industry.

The global food starch market is segmented into raw material, type, end user, and region. Depending on raw material, the market is categorized into across maize, wheat, and others. By type, it is fragmented into modified starch, native starch, and sweeteners. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global food starch market. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the food starch market.

The key players operating in the global food starch market include ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle, BENEO, Roquette Frères, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited, Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd., and Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.

Food starch Segments

By Raw Material

– Maize

– Wheat

– Others

By Type

– Modified Starch

– Native Starch

– Sweeteners

End User

– Business to Business

– Business to Consumer

By Region

