Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market size was valued at $17,869.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $25,063.8 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Outdoor air quality is a vital aspect to be maintained to safeguard humans from the hazardous health effects caused due to contaminated pollutants. These pollutants contain releases of exhaust gases such as NOx, SOx, dust, and others from cement manufacturing, power generation, chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, mining, energy, and oil & gas. Hence, FGD systems are used to control and curtail the emission of SO2 and other gaseous pollutants.

Increase in awareness about the harsh influences of air pollution on well-being and health is promoting many flue gas desulfurization system manufacturers to introduce advanced flue gas desulfurization systems in the market, which acts as a key driver of the global market. In addition, rise in investments in manufacturing sector is one of the major compelling forces that boosts the demand for flue gas desulfurization systems. However, decline in number of new coal power plants is anticipated to hinder the market development in the upcoming years.

On the contrary, enforcement of stringent regulations such as the Environmental Protection Law and others by numerous governments to control air pollution and emissions for protection of the environment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the flue gas desulfurization systems market growth. Furthermore, prominent vendors tend to expand their businesses to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, recently in June 2019, MHPS-(Philippines) Plant Services Corporation was established by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS). The new establishment was formed to offer services for thermal power generation plants in the Philippines.

The global flue gas desulfurization systems market is segmented into technology, application, and region. Depending on technology, the market is divided into wet FGD systems, spray dry FGD system, and dry FGD system. Wet FGD systems segment is anticipated to dominate the global flue gas desulfurization systems market throughout the study period. By application, the market is segregated into power plants, cement, metal processing &mining, manufacturing, and chemicals. The power plants segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the flue gas desulfurization systems market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR.

The key players profiled in this report include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GE Power, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, S.A. HAMON, Thermax Ltd, Carmeuse, KraftPowercon, Koch-Glitsch, and ANDRUTZ AG.

