Fitness Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Fitness equipment is any machine or device required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. The demand for fitness equipment has increased globally, due to increase in health awareness. In addition, physical exercise is advised during certain medical treatments. The most commonly used fitness equipment include treadmills, elliptical, stationary bicycles weightlifting machines & strength building machines, and others. Increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness have majorly boosted the growth of the global fitness equipment market. Furthermore, surge in number of gym memberships, rise in sale of in-home equipment, upsurge in urban population, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthy life have fueled the adoption of fitness equipment.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented into type, end user, and region. Depending on type, the fitness equipment market is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is subsegmented into treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike, rowing machine, and others. By end user, the market segregated into home consumer, health club/gym, and other commercial user. The home consumer segment is further fragmented into home, apartment, and gyms in apartment, whereas other commercial user is subdivided into hotel, corporate office, hospitals & medical center, and public institution.

Some of the key players in the fitness equipment market analysis includes ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., Technogym S.p.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness, LLC, TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd., and Torque Fitness, LLC.

Fitness EquipmentMarket Segments

By Type

– Cardiovascular Training Equipment

o Treadmill

o Elliptical

o Stationary Bike

o Rowing Machine

o Others

– Strength Training Equipment

– Other Equipment

By End User

– Home consumer

o Home

o Apartment

o Gyms in Apartment

– Health club/gym

– Other commercial user

o Hotel

o Corporate Office

o Hospitals & Medical Center

o Public Institution

By Sales Channel

– Hypermarket and Supermarket

– Specialty Stores

– Retail Pharmacies

– Online sales Channel

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Portugal

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-pacific

o Japan

o Korea

o China

o India

o Hong Kong

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

– ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

– Brunswick Corporation

– Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

– Technogym S.p.A

– Amer Sports Corporation

– Nautilus, Inc.

– Core Health and Fitness, LLC

– TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc.

– Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd.

– Torque Fitness, LLC.