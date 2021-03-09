Filtration & Separation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global filtration & separation market size was valued at $89,072.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $116,123.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The filtration & separation refers to the air and water filters used in end-user industries such as industrial process,water and wastewater, and others. The major benefit of air and water filtrationis that the user can eliminate the particles & pollutants, and control the air and water quality within the premises and any other outdoor premises for healthy environment.

Rise in awareness about the ill effects of air and water pollution on health is encouraging various air and filter manufacturers to pursue a better product in the market. The increase in need to remove fine airborne and waterborne particles and germs from every corner spacesis the fundamental driving force behind the demand for other types of filtration and separation filters in the global market. However, some air filter media such as disposable and replaceable filters add extra cost to the users. Such factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Moreover, the laws and regulations such as Vehicle Air Pollution Control Act, and Environmental Protection Law, enforced by the various governments for controlling emission & air pollution for protection of environment are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the large competitors tend to acquire small firms and businesses to increase and expand their market share by minimizing competition. For instance, in March 2018, Calgon Carbon Corporation was acquired by Kuraray Co., Ltd. The aim of acquisition was to increase the carbon filter media materials business with a focus on activated carbon, and other filtration media for automotive applications.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR590

The global filtration & separation market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated as gas and liquid, and air. By end-user, it is divided into industrial process, HVAC, life sciences, water and wastewater, and transportation. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report includeAhlstrom-Munksjo, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Eaton, Freudenberg, Lydall, Inc., Mann+Hummel, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Porvair Plc. The major players operating in the global filtration & separationmarket have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions and business expansion, to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the filtration & separationmarket.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global filtration & separation market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players within the filtration & separation market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the filtration & separation industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging filtration & separation market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the filtration & separation market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global filtration & separation market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the global filtration & separation market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the filtration & separation industry.

GLOBAL FILTRATION & SEPARATION MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Gas and Liquid

– Air

BY END-USER

– Industrial Process

– HVAC

– Life Sciences

– Water and Wastewater

– Transportation

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR590

KEY PLAYERS

– Ahlstrom-Munksjo

– Alfa Laval

– Donaldson

– Eaton

– Freudenberg

– Lydall, Inc.

– Mann+Hummel

– Pall Corporation

– Parker Hannifin Corporation

– Porvair Plc