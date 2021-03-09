Field Service Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Field service management (FSM) solution is an automated system, which streamlines all the processes associated with the field operations. Field service providers can schedule the orders and dispatch the right agent to the right work location and track the vehicles by using field service software. FSM solution enables companies to automate entire field management which helps in minimizing number of errors and delay. Thus, enabling companies in timely completion of field operations.

Increase in need for automation in field service operations, rise in need for real time visibility in field service management, proliferation of mobile devices, shifting preference toward cloud-technology, and need to keep track of all the activities & resources associated with field services are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global field service management market. In addition, the need for managing service contracts, scheduling & dispatching field workers, and for achieving efficient performance from optimum utilization of field resources, is further propelling the demand of field service management solutions. However, scarcity of skilled labors and security concerns in terms of data privacy impede the growth of the market. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, machine learning with the field service management software and adoption of IoT driving the demand for cloud-based FSM solutions are some of the factors offering significant growth opportunities to the global field service management market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into software, and services. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud. According to organization size market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). As per industry verticals, market is divided across IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, BFSI, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, construction and others. Based on region, the global field service management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the field service management market, which includes Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IFS AB, Salesforce.com Inc., ServiceMax, OverIT, Comarch SA, Infor, Praxedo, and SAP SE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global field service management market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size isprovided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of theglobal field service management market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

o Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

o Customer Management

o Work Order Management

o Inventory Management

o Service Contract Management

o Reporting and Analytics

o Others

– Services

o Implementation & integration

o Training & support

o Consultancy services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large enterprises

– Small & Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare & life sciences

– Manufacturing

– BFSI

– Transportation & Logistics

– Energy & Utilities

– Construction

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Comarch SA

– IFS AB

– Infor

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– OverIT

– Praxedo

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– SAP SE

– ServiceMax