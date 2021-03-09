Fiber Optic Sensors’ Market is Growing Due to its Superior Benefits

Market Insight

Fiber optic sensing has emerged as a prevalent technology across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, civil, manufacturing and energy. Strain, temperature, internal and applied loads, deflection, liquid level, and other parameters can all be measured by these sensors. Today, fibre optic sensors can be used to measure more than 60 parameters with a wide range of application areas. The fibre optic sensors are low-cost, lightweight, robust, immune to electromagnetic interference and able to operate in harsh environments. Fiber optic sensors, unlike conventional electrical sensors, can be placed close to large EMI sources and structures that are prone to lightning strikes.

The overall fibre optic sensors market is segmented by product type, material, end-user and geography. Based on the type of the product, the market for fibre optic sensors is driven by intrinsic sensors accounting for more than 2/3 of the total market value. Furthermore, the market for fibre optic sensors is led by end-user, industrial manufacturing & processing segments. The oil & gas segment is expected to have the highest growth rate on the market in the following years. Fiber optic sensors have provided a viable solution for well-being and reservoir surveillance in the oil and gas industry. These sensors are widely used in the oil and gas sector to measure temperature, chemical composition, pressure, acoustics and strain. Increased demand for optical fibres with longer transmission distances and higher bandwidth has increased with rising subsea processing and increasing system monitoring requirements.

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59506

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Halliburton CO, Fiso Technologies, Inc., OMRON Corporation, OmniSens S.A., Opsens Oil and Gas, Deltex Medical Group PLC, Finisar Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Luna Innovations Inc., Ziebel AS, OptaSense (QinetiQ Company), AP Sensing GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Petrospec Engineering Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., AFL Group, SCHOTT AG, TE Connectivity and others.

Segmentation Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

• Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors Material Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Glass Fiber Optic Sensors

• Plastic Fiber Optic Sensors End-user Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Industrial Manufacturing & Processing

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Defense Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of fiber optic sensors in 2017 and forecast up to 2026?

Which is the largest regional market for fiber optic sensors?

What are the major trends followed in overall sensors and fiber optic sensors across different regions?

Who are the key fiber optic sensors companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading fiber optic sensors companies in market?

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59506

ToC:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Approach Adopted

1.3.4 Top-Down Approach

1.3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.7 Assumptions

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global FOS Market

2.1.1 Global FOS Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global FOS Market, by Material, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global FOS Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global FOS Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Industrial Manufacturing & Processing Sector Worldwide

3.2.1.2 Steadily Growing Oil & Gas Industry Worldwide

3.2.1.3 Superior Benefits and Convenient Designs

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.2.2.1 Established Conventional Sensors Market

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Fiber Optic Sensors Vendors, 2017

Chapter 4 Global Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global FOS Market Value Share, by Product Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)

4.2 Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

4.2.1 Global Intrinsic FOS Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.3 Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

4.3.1 Global Extrinsic FOS Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market, by Material

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global FOS Market Value Share, by Material, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)

5.2 Glass Fiber Optic Sensors

5.2.1 Global Glass FOS Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.3 Plastic Fiber Optic Sensors

5.3.1 Global Plastic FOS Market Value, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 Global Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market, by End-user

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global FOS Market Value Share, by End-user, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %)

6.2 Industrial Manufacturing & Processing

6.2.1 Global FOS Market Value from Industrial Manufacturing & Processing, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.3.1 Global FOS Market Value from Oil & Gas, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Energy & Utilities

6.4.1 Global FOS Market Value from Energy & Utilities, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Global FOS Market Value from Healthcare, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.6 Automotive & Transportation

6.6.1 Global FOS Market Value from Automotive & Transportation, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.7 Defense

6.7.1 Global FOS Market Value from Defense, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7 North America Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

…………

Chapter 8 Europe Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

………..

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

…………

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Fiber Optic Sensors (FOS) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

…………

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

………..

Get Sample Copy of This Report With Covid19 Impact Analysis: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59506

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]