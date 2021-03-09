Fall Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Fall management is involves preventive actions to reduce the risk of accidental falls suffered by older individuals and minimize injuries. Falls and fall-related injuries are the most common medical concern experienced by elderly people. Products used in fall management include sensor pad, radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, and floor mat.

The global fall management market garnered $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. The major factors that drive the growth of the fall management market include rise in incidence of disabilities that result from non-communicable diseases, favorable healthcare reforms, and rapid surge in geriatric population coupled with increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. However, high maintenance expense of fall management products is expected to restrain the growth of the global market.

The global fall management market is segmented into product and region. By product, the market is categorized into sensor pad, floor mat, and RFID Tag. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The global fall management market includes key players such as Alimed, Inc., Curbell, Inc., Deroyal Inc., Emfit Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Personal Safety Corporation (PSC), Rondish Company Limited, Smart Caregiver Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Tidi Products, LLC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Sensor Pad

– Floor Mat

– RFID Tag

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Alimed, Inc.

– Curbell, Inc.

– Deroyal Inc.

– Emfit Ltd.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

– Rondish Company Limited

– Smart Caregiver Corporation

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

– Tidi Products, LLC