Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2025

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices investments from 2020 till 2025

The explosion proof mobile communication devices market was valued at USD 418.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 665.9 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025..

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market: Aegex Technologies, LLC, i. safe MOBILE GmbH, Xciel Inc., Kyocera Corporation, RugGear, Xplore Technologies Corp. company, Getac Technology Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Sonim Technologies, Inc., AIRA Pty Ltd. and others.

Oil and Gas Industry Segment to Show Significant Growth

– World energy needs grew by around 2.8% in 2018, and increased particularly in developing nations, such as India and China, and the IEA (International Energy Agency), reported that the demand for oil and gas projected to increase by 50% and 20% respectively by the year 2040.

– The communication devices have a crucial role in the industry in terms of enhancing production with real-time data transfer and communication. The increasing adoption of IoT devices in the industry offers a reduction in cost and time of operation. It also improves the safe environment for the offshore workforce.

– In April 2010, the largest accidental marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry, commonly referred to as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, occurred in the Gulf of Mexico on the British Petroleum-operated Macondo Prospect. The US Government estimated the total spillage of US 210 million gallons. With this accident, 11 people went mission.

– In response to this, the US government has laid out some stringent regulations about the policies and safety equipment to be used. These policies included the usage of explosion-proof devices to provide safety. The implementation of safety policies is anticipated to increase the dependence on explosion-proof equipment, indirectly boosting the growth of the global market.

– According to the rigzone.com, as of January 2018, there are total 1,322 oil rigs globally. And there are plans in the increase of this number hence, with the growing adoption of the explosion-proof equipment in the industry, the demand will grow in the market.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

– The continuous efforts in this region to explore new mineral sites are driving demand for explosion-proof communication devices. The United States is one of the largest oil-producing nations in the world. According to EIA, renewable and natural gas are the two largest sources of energy in the United States, contributing to 70% of energy consumption as of 2018. The country currently generates about 11 million barrels of crude oil a day, about half of which is shale production.

– The region is also the highest payer for the military and defense expenditure. The United States has spent over USD 700 billion which represents 3.4% of the countries GDP. In 2018 the figure grew by 2.4% from the previous year. The adoption of explosion-proof mobile communication devices in the defense sector is growing and with the increase in the military spendings, the regions have the potential for the market growth.

– Moreover, with the incidences of industrial explosions increasing in recent times, US safety organizations are trying to implement the regulations strictly, contributing to the increased sales of explosion proof communication devices.

