Exclusive Report on Wireless Antenna Market 2014-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Wireless Antenna, which studied Wireless Antenna industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

In the industry, Harada profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amphenol and Sunway ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.07%, 9.05% and 8.54% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly applications of Wireless Antenna, including Mobile Devices, IOT and Automotive. And Mobile Devices is the main applications for Wireless Antenna, and the Mobile Devices reached a sales volume of approximately 10153.07 M Unit in 2017, with 98.08% of global sales volume.In the coming years, with the arrival of 5G and the Internet of Vehicles, we expect that the price of Wireless Antenna will increase and the market outlook will be good.Wireless Antenna technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Wireless Antenna are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive. Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Antenna market, while the South Korea is the second sales volume market for Wireless Antenna in 2017.

Leading Vendors

Harada

Sunway

Speed

Deman

Shenglu

Laird

Ace Tech

Yokowa

3GTX

Wutong

Tuko

Pulse

Skycross

Inzi Controls

Fiamm

Hirschmann

South-star

Galtronics

Auden

Sky-wave

Molex

Amphenol

Ethertronics

Application Segmentation

Mobile Devices

IOT

Automotive

By Type:

UHF

VHF

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Wireless Antenna Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Wireless Antenna Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Wireless Antenna Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Wireless Antenna Market in Major Countries

7 North America Wireless Antenna Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Wireless Antenna Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Wireless Antenna Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Target Audience for this Report

– Wireless Antenna manufacturers

– Wireless Antenna traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Wireless Antenna industry associations

– Product managers, Wireless Antenna industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

