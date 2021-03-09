Europe Weight Loss Supplements Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Europe Weight Loss Supplements market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Europe Weight Loss Supplements market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Weight Loss Supplements investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Europe Weight Loss Supplements Market

Creative Bioscience, Glanbia, GSK, Herbalife, Lovate Health Sciences, Atkins Nutritional, Avon, NOW Foods, MuscleTech, Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, Camillotek India, Healthviv, Applied Nutrition, among others.

The Europe weight loss supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

– The rising obesity level among the consumers of the region has led to an intensive demand for weight loss supplements among all the demographics.

– The sales of organic weight loss supplements, coupled with the strengthening of distribution channels, have offered accessibility and convenience to the European consumers. Moreover, the sales of vegan products in the region have also witnessed a significant increase in the last three years.

– The dietary supplement companies in Europe are introducing varied weight loss supplements manufactured from natural ingredients, such as green tea extracts, green coffee extracts, and caffeine. Moreover, the ingredients, such as synephrine, which are found in bitter oranges that stimulate weight loss is widely catering product innovations in the market studied.

Market Insights:

Rising Obesity in the Region

In Europe, the rising purchasing power of the consumer has led to various lifestyle changes, such as unhealthy consumption patterns, leading to an increase in calorie intake, and reduced physical activities, therefore, leading to higher obese consumers in the region. However, the rising health awareness in recent times, among the consumers is compelling them to opt for a healthy lifestyle which includes more physical activities and consumption of healthy food. Conversely, many consumers in European countries are heavily influenced by dietary supplements due to their hectic lifestyle to maintain their bodies and to have a fit-look. In countries like the United Kingdom, Malta, and Germany, the obesity rate is rising among the youth causing several lifestyle diseases due to which the concerned population is focusing on supplements for weight loss to reduce the risk of such diseases.

The United Kingdom is the Largest Market

In the United Kingdom, approximately 29% of adults were classified as obese in 2017 by WHO (World Health Organization), increasing from 26% in 2016; due to this, people in the country have increased the consumption of weight loss supplements. The consumers in the country have better access to knowledge about health and nutrition, due to active media telecast, lifestyle blogs, and social media. Moreover, companies are increasing investment in advertising and new product development, which, in turn, drives the sales of weight loss supplements in the country. Moreover, online retailing serves the market at an incredible rate for the consumers are highly inclined towards online channels for convenience and for the ability to access different brands which provide an impetus to the consumers to spend higher amounts and bulk purchases. Thus, widely catering to the United Kingdom weight loss supplements market.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

