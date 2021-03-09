Europe Superfoods Market Trends, Business Stats | Size 2021, Share, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecast by 2027

Superfoods Market is valued at USD 166.80 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 274.21 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.36% over the forecast period.

Increased consumption of nutrient rich foods and rising health concerns about cardiovascular disease are some major factors propelling the growth of the Superfoods market.

The Superfoods Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Superfoods market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Superfood refers to foods that contain minimal calories with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are basically plant based. These foods have a high nutritional density meaning that they provide a significant amount of nutrients with very few calories. Superfoods are high in antioxidants that can help to prevent coronary heart disease and cancer and they improving immunity power and reducing inflammation. Daily intake of superfoods like fruits and vegetables also has a lower risk of many serious health conditions and overall mortality. For example; berries have higher levels of flavonoids that can lower the risk of a heart attack. Superfoods include number of high nutritious foods such as berries, fish, leafy greens, nuts, olive oil, yogurt, whole grains and others. Moreover, green superfoods include various leafy green vegetables and other veggies like avocados, broccoli, spirulina, wheatgrass and algae.

Superfoods market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and by region. Based on type, the superfoods market is segmented into fruits, vegetables, grains and cereals, herbs and roots. Based upon distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online channels, traditional grocery stores, and convenience stores.

The regions covered in this superfoods market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of superfoods market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Superfoods Dynamics:

Increased consumption of nutrient rich foods and rising health concerns about cardiovascular diseases are some major factors witnessing a strong growth of the global superfoods market. Superfoods are the important nutrient powerhouses that provide large quantities of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Antioxidants found in many superfoods that can prevent cancer, while healthy fats can reduce heart disease risk. Superfoods also help in preventing diabetes and reduce digestive related problems while phytochemicals involving superfood have many health benefits including reducing risk of cardiovascular diseases. For example; in 2017, cardiovascular diseases caused nearly 17.5 million deaths globally representing around 32% of all global deaths. Out of these 85% deaths were due to heart attack and stroke. Furthermore, high healthcare cost coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population is also driving the growth of this market. However, high consumption of superfoods could result in vitamin or mineral toxicity and trigger other side effects. This may obstruct the growth of superfoods market to some extent.

North America is expected to dominate the Superfoods Market throughout the forecast period.

North America held the largest market in the superfoods market and is expected to witness a higher growth throughout the forecast period. It is due to rising demand for nutritional food ingredients among the consumers to make their daily life healthy and rapid expansion of food and beverage industry in the region. North Americans are increasingly looking for healthful nutrients from foods rather than consuming supplements. The food and beverage industry continually meets the superfood needs of around 320 million American consumers, while out of the total USD 1.4 trillion in food sector sales, the food and beverage industry alone generates USD 164 billion in value added food ingredients. Asia pacific is projected to be the fastest growing superfoods market in terms of revenue owing to the surge in consumption of dairy based nutritional foods and incessant trade exhibition of food. For example; Asia is only dedicated to trade exhibition of its kind, where Superfood Asia 2019 represented some of the fastest growing segments in the food and beverage sector including healthy and natural products.

Superfoods Market Segmentation –

By Type:- Fruits, Vegetables, Grains, Cereals, Herbs, Roots fat-free

By Distribution Channel:- Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online channels, Traditional grocery stores, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

