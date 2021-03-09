Europe LED Rental Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

LED Rental Market is valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 27.93 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period. The increasing utilization of LED rental product and rising investment in research and development are the major key driver for the growth of the global LED rental market.

This detailed report on ‘LED Rental Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘LED Rental market’.

LED Rental Market: The forecast period 2019-2025 is expected to show significant growth in Global LED Rental Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of LED Rental product.

Our report studies the global LED Rental market and covers historical and forecast data for the application, regional and country level.

Top 10 Companies of LED Rental

Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Barco

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Daktronics, Inc.

Electronic Displays Inc.

Elec-Tech International (Retop)

Ledman

Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

Liantronics

Mary Photoelectricity

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

PixelFLEX LED

Sansi

SiliconCore Technology, Inc.

Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

Unilumin

LED rental market report covers installation of LED along with outdoor LED displays market. It includes LED display products such as mobile LED screens, LED billboards, perimeter LED displays, LED video walls for outdoor/indoor applications and LED matrix displays. Indoor /outdoor displays are available in several sizes, different resolutions, and colour display technologies as per customer’s application. LED display products are used at bus stands, railway stations, and airports, all type of stores, shopping malls, sports stadiums and arenas, used for live events and concerts, building facades, streets and others.

LED stands as light-emitting diode which is an electronic semiconductor device. It is used in digital displays and lamps. LED rental includes LED display products such as mobile LED screens, LED billboards, perimeter LED display, LED video walls for outdoor/indoor applications and LED matrix displays. Indoor /outdoor displays are available in several sizes, different resolutions, and colour display technologies as per customer’s application. In Addition, the customers are demanding the rental outdoor LED displays as these displays are available on rental basis available in different sizes due to these flexible options the customers are focusing on using rental outdoor LED displays than purchasing. LED rental products are used at bus stands, railway stations, and airports, all type of stores, shopping malls, sports stadiums and arenas which used for live events and concerts, building facades, streets and others.

LED Rental Market Segmentation

By Product Type –LED Walls, Lighting, Other

By Application – Stadium, Arena, Convention Centres, Other

LED Rental Market Dynamics –

The increasing utilization of LED rental product and rising investment in research and development are the major key driver for the growth of the global LED rental market. According to UNESCO, global spending on R&D has reached a record high of almost USD 1.7 trillion and about 10 countries account for 80% of spending on R&D. Moreover, the rising importance of advertisements, promotions, marketing, and message displaying in the public areas is resulting into increasing demand for the LED rental products. In fact, rental outdoor LED displays are most popular for displaying the content because of fast and flexible installation of the rental LED display that is resulting into fuelling the demand. In addition, Governments of some countries are also offering refunds on the replacement of radiant and other forms of traditional lights with LED products. LEDs rental are now a popular choice for desk lamps, spotlights, flashlights, streetlamps and for big screens in stadiums. Moreover, high cost of LED rental product is the major restrains of the global LED rental market. However, technological advancements and awareness with innovative LED rental product and huge investment and innovative product launch by new manufactures in the LED rental industry may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

LED Rental Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the LED rental market with highest market share in the forecast period. Moreover, heavy investments in R&D initiatives, technological expansions and integration of pioneering technologies, major players present in the region, this factor will propel the growth of the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to growing demand for energy-efficient options and presence of innovative LED rental providers like Unilumin, offers the best visualization solutions including LED displays, and screens etc. to meet the market demands in Pacific-Asia. Further, increasing numbers of government initiatives in the country are expected to boost sales of LED Rental product. Also increasing number of road shows, promotions, marketing and other activities as for delivering a video content the demand for the rental LED displays is increasing rapidly.In addition, the rapid increase in the research efforts undertaken in the fast emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region is expected to further reinforce growth.

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the LED Rental market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of LED Rental market

Trends toward LED Rental market

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the LED Rental industry.

