Europe Anti Caking Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Europe Anti Caking market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Europe Anti Caking market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Anti Caking investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Europe Anti Caking Market

BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Merck KGaA, and Norkem Limited among others.

The Europe Anti-caking market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– Strong interest in innovative products, to maintain freshness, and sustainability to satiate the challenges faced by the processed food industry manufacturers in Europe is further influencing the demand for anti-caking agents in the country.

– The European food industry is dynamic, assertive, and balanced. It is developing new products that address the demands of the domestic and export markets, Moreover, European food processing is one of the largest all over the world, which requires ingredients like anti-caking agents to be applied in large quantities in various processed food and beverages.

Key Market Trends

Approval of Application of Silicon Dioxide as an Anti-Caking Agent

The Commission of the European Union (EU) in June 2017, amended its regulations applicable to food additives to approve the use of silicon dioxide as an anti-caking agent in potassium nitrate, a meat additive. The European Commission had given permission for silicon dioxide (E551) to be used as an anti-caking agent in potassium nitrate (E252). Potassium nitrate is frequently used by the food industry to cure and preserve meats against microbial agents and to maintain the desired color of meats and hard cheeses. Therefore, the approval of these anti-caking ingredients is expected to increase their application and trade of silicon dioxide even further in the European and also all over the world, for the various application in the food industry.

Growing Application in the Europe Processed Food and Beverage Market

Food manufacturers will often add anti-caking agents at some point during the production process to optimize the manufacturing of processed food in Europe. Reducing clumping and moisture-absorption means lower costs for sugar, flour, and other staple ingredients in the pantry, thereby adding anti-caking agents, reduces the overall cost of the processed food.

For instance, Anti-caking agents such as JELUCEL cellulose from the German company such as JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG is indispensable in the food industry. They are being used as anti-sticking agents for confectionery, as anti-clumping agents in cheese processing and as free-flow agents in the manufacture and processing of powdered foodstuffs. Moreover, JELUCEL is an organic anti-caking agent that consists of pure powdered cellulose, thereby increasing its application as a specialty ingredient in the European market.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

