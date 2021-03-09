Europe Agricultural Microbials Market 2021 Business Scenario –rysta Life Science Limited, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Certis USA LLC

The report titled “Europe Agricultural Microbials Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Europe Agricultural Microbials market is expected to register a CAGR of around 15%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355168/europe-agricultural-microbials-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Europe Agricultural Microbials Market: –Arysta Life Science Limited, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Certis USA LLC, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Corteva Agriscience, Isagro USA, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, Syngenta AG, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Market Overview:

Governing bodies throughout the world, particularly in Europe, are now implementing legislative mandates with the objective of decreasing dependence on pesticides in agriculture to increase consumer and environmental safety. In order to reduce the risks associated with pesticide applications and reduce dependency on their use, Directives are expected to promote low pesticide-input by implementing integrated pest management (IPM), and provide the means to establish the necessary conditions and measures to employ these practices, as well as to ensure the security of commercial products. One major trigger is stricter regulation surrounding chemical pesticides. These regulations mean that an increased number of chemicals are under regulatory scrutiny. This, along with a high hit rate in the screening and development of a microbial, makes microbial more attractive than conventional pesticides, when it comes to launching new products in the market. Europe’s ban on neonicotinoid pesticides from 2013 to 2015 is an example and may well drive many of the region’s growers to seek alternatives for biopesticides, in order to protect their crops. Recent changes to legislation in the European Union (EU) have paved the way for development and greater adoption of microbial pesticides over synthetic pesticides.

Key Market Trends

Popularity of Organic Farming in the Region

According to Eurostat, the total organic area in the European Union was 13.4 million hectares in 2018 and is still expected to grow in the coming years. The increase in the organic cultivation area between 2012 and 2018 was 34 %, which shows remarkable growth. The total organic area considered here is the sum of the ‘area under conversion’ and the ‘certified area’. Before an area can be certified as ‘organic’, it must undergo a conversion process, which may take 2-3 years depending on the crop. Between 2012 and 2018, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Ireland recorded growth in the total organic area of over 100 %. However, two EU Member States reported reductions in the organic area, for example, the United Kingdom by 22.5 % and Poland by 26.1 %. As conventional synthetic options become ineffective due to pests developing resistance, growers are more and more willing to try biological options. Microbial pesticides can be very effective even in very small quantities and are quick to decompose, which causes lower exposure levels and prevents pollution-associated problems of traditional pesticides. Consumers have become more aware of the products they consume and scrutinize the safety and quality of food products. So, when farmers use microbial pesticides in agricultural land, it lessens the chance of toxicity that comes figuratively from synthetic pesticide usages. The overall increase in area under organic farming is enhancing the market for agricultural microbial in the country.

Germany is the Fastest Growing Market

Germany holds the largest share in the European agricultural microbial market and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. According to our analysis, by type, virus-based microbial holds the largest share of 49.6% in the country and a market value of USD 86.4 million in 2017. Farmers in Germany are getting interested in preserving the resource of soil in the long term and thus is making an important contribution to sustainable agriculture. Also, the way no-till affects soil life is of great importance as soil microorganisms are significantly responsible for functioning material cycles and soil fertility. According to BLW (Organic Food Production Alliance), there are about 30,000 organic farms in the country as of 2019. This is roughly one-tenth of all agricultural enterprises. To achieve the government target, a further 30,000 to 40,000 farmers would have to change over to organic farming. The rising popularity of organic farming in the country will stimulate the demand for agricultural microbial, which in turn is likely to boost the market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Agricultural Microbials market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355168/europe-agricultural-microbials-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Europe Agricultural Microbials Industry:

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Sales Overview.

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Application.

Europe Agricultural Microbials Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Agricultural Microbials market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Agricultural Microbials market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Agricultural Microbials market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Agricultural Microbials market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Europe Agricultural Microbials market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]