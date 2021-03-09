Employment Screening Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Employment screening refers to the credibility check undertaken by different organizations before hiring an employee in an organization. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purposes. Furthermore, employment screening helps various organizations to screen potential employees by performing background checks and helps to protect company assets and its workers.

The global employment screening services market is expected to be driven by improved quality of workforce, enhanced regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and merits associated with employment screening in organizations. Moreover, urgent requirement of background checking is expected to increase the demand for employment screening services during the forecast period. However, technology risks and discrimination concerns associated with employment screening are anticipated to restrain market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets and increase in startup organizations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global employment screening services market is analyzed through the following verticals, namely, service, application, and region. Based on service, the market is categorized into criminal background checks, education & employment verification, credit history checks, drug & health screening, and others.

The employment screening services market by application is segmented into banking & financial sector, government agencies, information technology, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Insperity, ADP LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Capita PLC, REED, Paychex, Inc., CareerBuilder LLC., and Paycor, Inc. The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, GoodHire, CareerBuilder LLC, and InfoMart, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global employment screening servicesmarket forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global employment screening services market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Service

– Criminal Background Checks

– Education & Employment Verification

– Credit History Checks

– Drug & Health Screening

– Others

By Application

– Banking & Financial Sector

– Government Agencies

– Information Technology

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Insperity

– ADP LLC

– Experian

– First Advantage

– HireRight LLC

– Capita PLC

– REED

– Paychex, Inc.

– CareerBuilder LLC.

– Paycor, Inc.