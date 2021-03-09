Electrochromic Glass Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global electrochromic glass market was valued at $1,200.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $4,184.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Electrochromic glass is a kind of smart glass that changes its transparency to opaque or translucent, depending on the voltage applied to it.

Electrochromic glass is majorly used in non-residential buildings such as offices, hospitals, and hotels. This glass is very efficient in energy conservation and does not allow excess heat to enter the room. Hence, helps to keep room cooler during summer and enables to cut on cost of air conditioning. This is done by reflecting back the light falling on the glass and keeping the room cooler.

Increase in the use of electrochromic glass in eco-friendly/green buildings is expected to drive the growth of the market. Features such as privacy at the click of a switch and improved security is also expected to boost the market. Furthermore, electrochromic glasses are also utilized in the automotive sector such as in car windows and windscreens. Hence, growing use of electrochromic glass in automotive is also expected to drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of electrochromic glasses and lack of innovation majorly restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, development of smart glass technology makes way for various market growth opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. By application, it is segmented into windows, mirror, and display. On the basis of end-user industry, it is divided into construction, automotive, aerospace, and others. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players analyzed in this report are AGC Inc., ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Kinestral Technologies Inc., Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., Research Frontiers Inc., Smartglass International Ltd., and View Inc.

