Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Electric vehicle range extenders are components, which are used in an electric vehicle to increase the travelling range of a vehicle without charging the vehicle after a certain time period. Electric vehicles require electricity to propel, which is obtained from batteries equipped in them. These batteries have a fixed moving range after which they need to be charged for further movement of the vehicle, which has resulted in the demand for range extenders in electric vehicles. Electric vehicle range extender uses battery packs as a power source and can deliver power through a single phase or through a three-phase system.

Electric vehicle range extender includes variety of components such as generator, battery packs, converters, and electric motors to enable range extension in electric vehicles. With the introduction of electric vehicles across the globe, the demand for range extender has increased, thereby leading to the growth of electric vehicle range extender market.

Wider application of range extendersin electric operated passenger cars and commercial vehicles drives the growth of the market, due to various government norms mandating the use of electric vehicles. Moreover, numerous developments have been carried out by different companies related to electric vehicle range extenders, which supplement the growth of the market.

Electric vehiclerange extenders market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, due to increase in production and sales of electric vehicles.In addition, the government regulations mandating the usage of electric vehicles fuel the growth of the electric vehicle range extender market across the globe.

The electric vehicle range extender market is segmented into type, component, vehicle type, and region. Depending on component, the electric vehicle range extender market is categorized into fuel cell range extender, ice range extender, and others. By component, it is segregated into battery pack, power converter, generator, and electric motor. On the basis of vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are the region across which the electric vehicle range extender market report has been studied.

The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle range extender market includeAVL, Ballard Power Systems, BMW, Ceres Power, Delta Motorsport, Magna International, MAHLE, Nissan Motor Corporation, Plug Power Inc., and Rheinmetall.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle range extender market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Fuel Cell Range Extender

o ICE Range Extender

o Others

By Component

o Battery Pack

o Power Converter

o Generator

o Electric Motor

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicle

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o AVL

o Ballard Power Systems

o BMW

o Ceres Power

o Delta Motorsport

o Magna International

o MAHLE

o Nissan Motor Corporation

o Plug Power Inc.

o Rheinmetall