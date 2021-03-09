Egg Protein Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Egg proteins are functional ingredients used in the preparation of a wide range of food products. They possess many functional properties and bioactivities, which aid in the processing food & beverages. The global egg proteins market was valued at $26,587.1 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $38,905.9 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Egg proteins such as egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein function as thickening agent, gelling agent, foaming agent, carrier, and texturizer, which are used in preparations of a wide range of food products. Moreover, they find their application in animal feed, personal care, nutrition, and textiles. Furthermore, manufacturers of food & beverages ingredients have been significantly investing in R&D activities to enhance functions, performance, and nutritional value of egg proteins.

Proteins are considered as the building blocks of many vital components of the body, including bones, muscles, skin, and blood. This is attributed to the fact that the human body required protein to produce enzymes, hormones, and other biochemicals essential for the vital functions. Recently, protein supplements have been used, owing to rise in health-consciousness and increase in concerns about obesity among consumers. Consumers have been shifting their focus toward healthy and nutritional diet, owing to rise in healthcare awareness, further increasing their protein consumption to gain extra nutrition from the protein supplements prepared using egg proteins. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the market for egg proteins. Egg white protein powders are most preferred source of protein in supplement among the consumers, which is expected to drive the demand for egg white protein. Furthermore, the food & beverage industry is the major consumer of egg proteins, as egg acts a functional ingredient and as a major protein source in food preparations. In addition, rise in awareness about the benefits and functions of egg proteins in food & beverages applications such as bakery, confectionery, snacks, meat, and seafood are expected to drive the market for egg proteins in the industry.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR613

The global egg proteins market is segmented into type, application, form, and region. By type, the market is categorized into egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein. The applications covered in the study include food & beverages, nutrition, personal care & cosmetics, feed, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt foods, Bouwhuis Enthoven Wulro BV, Igreca, Sanovo Egg Group, Interovo Egg Group BV, and Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global egg proteins market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– Type

o Egg White Protein

o Whole Egg Protein

o Egg Yolk Protein

– Application

o Food and Beverages

o Nutrition

o Personal Care and Cosmetics

o Feed

o Others

– Form

o Solid

o Liquid

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR613