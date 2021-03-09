E-Prescribing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing is a digital application that securely provides bidirectional electronic information exchange between payers/PBMs, pharmacies, prescribing providers, directly or through an intermediary network. E-prescribing includes routing prescriptions that ensures prescribed drug against the patient’s health formulary of covered drugs, obtains prior authorization, gains any known patient drug allergies, identifiesany drug-drug interactions, provides access to patients’ medication history from external sources, and sends or receives acknowledgement of prescriptions filled. The major capability of e-prescribing is to support important process in care delivery, such as medication management, medication reconciliation, and prior authorization, this in turn is driving the e-prescribing market growth.

Factors that drive the growth of the global e-prescribing market include rise in focus of developed government initiatives and incentive programs toward adoption of e-prescribing solutions, rise in focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances, and increase in need to curtail escalating healthcare costs. However, e-prescribing solutions are costly to integrate in the EHR or HIT systems and rise in concerns associated with security & workflow of digital healthcare records are major factors that hinder the e-prescribing market growth. Furthermore, increase in development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in adoption of e-prescribing in the developing countries across Asia-Pacific are opportunistic factors of the global e-prescribing market.

The e-prescribing market is segmented on the basis of component,deployment,end user, and region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR640

Bycomponent, it is categorized into solutionsand services.On the basis of deployment, it is divided on-premise and cloud. Depending on end user, it is classifiedinto hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmaceuticals.By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the e-prescribing marketinclude Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, DrFirst.com, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., and Surescripts.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global e-prescribing market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global e-prescribing industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global e-prescribing market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solutions

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By End User

– Hospitals

– Office-based Physicians

– Pharmaceuticals

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR640

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

– Athenahealth, Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– Change Healthcare

– DrFirst.com, Inc.

– eClinicalWorks

– Epic Systems Corporation

– Medical Information Technology, Inc.

– Practice Fusion, Inc.

– Surescripts