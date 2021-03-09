Dynamic Positioning Systems Market 2022 Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Dynamic positioning systemsare computer driven system which automatically maintain a vessel’s heading and positionwith the help of its ownthrusters and propellers. It allows a vessel to automatically maintain its balance. Vessels installed with dynamic positioning systems have ability to operate with reliability, positioning accuracy, and safety. Due to which, such systems have been successfully accepted worldwide across various industries and the international maritime organizations such as General Electric Co. and Marine Technologies LLC. However, the deployment of these systems might be restricted due to the previously installed subsea structures on the seabed. But, for certain deepwater production and exploration scenarios, dynamic positioning operated vessels might be the only viable solution due to the length and depth of mooring lines required. Dynamic positioning system includes position reference sensors, combined with motion sensors, wind sensors, and gyrocompasses which provide information to the computer system about the position, magnitude and direction of environment forces in order to maintain vessels position and balance. The dynamic positioning system is also used in combination with mooring and anchoring to form position mooring systems for energy efficiency.

The dynamic positioning system market has been experiencing accelerated growth in recent years due to increase in number of dynamic position vessels like survey vessels, drilling ships, supply vessels, diving support vessels and many more. Moreover, technological improvement and usage of dynamic positioning vessels for offshore drilling by oil industries is also boosting the demand of dynamic positioning systems. But at the same time, lack of competent dynamic position operators and system complexity is restraining the market growth. In addition, installation and operation of a dynamic positioning system are major challenges restraining the DPS market growth.Application of dynamic positioning system in floating production storage and offloading vessel operations creates new opportunities to the dynamic positioning system manufacturer. It is also expected that advancements in the usage of condition-based monitoring systems as a part of vessel maintenance strategies would shape and influence the dynamic positioning system market.

The dynamic positioning systems market has been segmented by sub-system, by reference system, by equipment type, by application and by region. In terms of the equipment type, the dynamic positioning system market is segmented into equipment class 1, class 2 and class 3. The sub-system segmentation covers thruster systems, power systems, sensors and dynamic positioning control systems. On the basis of reference system, the market is segmented into Artemis, taut wire, differential global positioning systemhydro acoustic position reference, and laser based systems. The market is also segmented on the basis of applications, such as merchant vessels, passenger ships, naval vessels, and offshore vessels. Based on the geographic regions, the dynamic positioning systems market is categorized into Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and North America. The increasing deep-sea excavations and the rising maritime trade with the Asia-Pacific and Africa regions is boosting the market growth. Moreover, safety operations across deep ocean waters during offshore oil and gas operations is accelerating the demand for dynamic positioning systems in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players in dynamic positioning systems market are Rolls-Royce PLC, Marine Technologies LLC, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L-3 Communications corp., General Electric Co.,NORR Systems Pvt. Ltd., Navis Engineering Oy, AB Volvo Penta, and Praxis Automation and Technology B.V.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

