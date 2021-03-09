Dye-sublimation Printing Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2025

The Dye-sublimation Printing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The dye-sublimation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8110.0 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14235 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Dye-sublimation Printing Market are SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Sawgrass Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Colorjet Group, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd, HP Inc., Gandy Digital, Klieverik Heli BV, Mutoh Europe NV and others.

Key Market Trends:

Household Segment is Expected to Drive the Market

– The scope of the applications of dye-sublimation covered under the study includes curtains, carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, etc. used for household purposes. Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in this segmental market and are expected to drive significant growth for the market studied during the forecast period.

– Various factors that are significantly driving the demand for the applications mentioned include the rapid rise in urbanization and an increase in disposable income. This has been responsible for a historic transformation of human social roots, by predominantly replacing the rural culture, on a global scale.

– Dye-sublimation printing is preferred in household textile, such as curtain manufacturing. Printers used for these are expected to witness increased demand owing to the usage of printed fabrics in the home textiles segment. The demand for such materials is expanding globally. For instance, according to Fibre2Fashion, the Chinese home textile market size is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2020.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market Share, By Brand

– Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market Share, By Company

– Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Dye-sublimation Printing Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Dye-sublimation Printing Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Dye-sublimation Printing Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market

– Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market:

– What is the size of the global Dye-sublimation Printing market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Dye-sublimation Printing during the forecast period?

– Which Dye-sublimation Printing provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Dye-sublimation Printing market? What is the share of these companies in the global Dye-sublimation Printing market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

