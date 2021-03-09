DevOps Market is expected to grow at High CAGR of 22.16% in the forecast period 2027

Need for continuous and fast application delivery is increasing, dynamic IT environment and the applications running in this environment and advancements in AI and its use in application development are the factors driving the growth of DevOps market. Lack of skilled professionals and more dependence on legacy processes are restraining the DevOps market.

DevOps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

An endeavour programming improvement state which is used to mean a sort of coordinated connection amongst IT task and advancements is known as DevOps. The objective is to enhance and change the relationships by better coordination and coordinated effort between these two speciality units.

Major Market Competitors/Key Players

The major players covered in the DevOps market report are Broadcom, IBM, Puppet, Rackspace US Inc., Red Hat Inc., Northern. tech AS , Chef, Cisco, Clarive Software, CollabNet, DBmaestro, Dell, Docker Inc., HP INDIA SALES PRIVATE LIMITED, Inedo, Infosys Ltd., Microsoft, SaltStack Inc., Clarizen, and VMware Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global DevOps Market

Based on type, the DevOps market is segmented into solutions and services.

Based on deployment model, the DevOps market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the DevOps market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).

Based on vertical, the DevOps market is segmented into telecommunications and information technology enabled services (ITES), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, media and entertainment, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, education, energy and utilities and others.

Country Level Analysis

The DevOps market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the DevOps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

DevOps market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to DevOps market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of DevOps Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on DevOps market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the DevOps market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in DevOps market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Competitive Landscape and DevOps Market Share Analysis

DevOps market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

